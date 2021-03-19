Bischoff talks about WWE HOF Inductor; Burch Injury Update; McIntyre on WrestleMania | Launderer report

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report keeps you up to date with the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Bischoff wants Hogan as WWE HOF presenter

WWE announced this week that Eric Bischoff will be part of the 2021 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, and the former WCW President already has a presenter in mind.

SureAfter 83 weeks with Christy Olson(h / t Phillip hendrix from Ringside News), Bischoff mentioned his longtime friend Hulk Hogan as the person who would ideally present him during the induction:

“I don’t know if there is an obvious answer for me. Obviously the Hulk is one of my best friends, and the history we have together in the industry and the friendship we have maintained. … Certainly, if I have to sit down and think about this, it is [Hogan] probably where I’m going to go first. “

On this week’s episode ofWWE after the bell, Bischoff was informed by WWE announcers Corey Graves and Vic Joseph that he is entering the WWE Hall of Fame this year:

An emotional Bischoff has been clearly honored, and he will have a chance to talk about what that means for him on April 6 when the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony airs on Peacock.

It’s no surprise that Bischoff mentioned Hogan as the person he’d like to be inducted into, as it’s well known that they’ve been friends for years.

Bischoff was the driving force behind Hogan who left WWE and signed with WCW in 1994, and the two worked together to form the New World Order, which remains one of the largest and most influential teams in the world. history of professional wrestling.

Making Hogan the leader of the NWO is a big reason Bischoff was able to lead WCW Nitro to 83 straight weeks of audience wins on WWE Raw during the Monday Night War.

After WCW was purchased by WWE in 2001, Bischoff made his shocking return to wrestling for WWE and served as an on-screen authority figure from 2002-05.

Bischoff is undoubtedly worthy of a Hall of Fame induction, and having his friend there for the occasion could make it even more special to him.

Burch reportedly suffered from a separated shoulder

Danny Burch, half of the NXT Tag Team champions, was injured during the main event of Wednesday’s episode of NXT.

According to F4WOnline (h / t Felix upton from Ringside News), Burch parted from the shoulder in his and Oney Lorcan’s successful title defense against Finn Balor and Karrion Kross.

Burch took a nasty fall outside the ring during the match and was treated by medics. This forced Lorcan to finish the match on his own, and he clinched victory for his team after Kross turned on Balor and attacked him, thus setting the stage for Kross against Balor for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

WWE has yet to make an official announcement regarding Burch’s status, but if he has a separate shoulder, he may not be available for Stand & Deliver on April 7-8.

If so, WWE may need to remove Lorcan and Burch from the NXT Tag Team Championship or find a replacement partner for Lorcan.

MSK won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to become No.1, so MSK against Lorcan and Burch was perhaps TakeOver’s plan. MSK is also in conflict with The Grizzled Young Veterans, so a triple threat could be in mind.

If Lorcan and Burch are stripped, MSK and GYV in a rematch of the Dusty Cup Final could be used to determine the new NXT tag team champions.

If WWE decides to give Lorcan a replacement partner, Pete Dunne stands out because he’s in a stable with the Champions.

Last weekDunne appeared to be teasing a singles match against someone else at TakeOver, so he might not be an option.

Whatever decision is taken, it will be a shame if Burch cannot compete in TakeOver as he and Lorcan have done a great job together in recent months.

McIntyre opens up about disappointment at WrestleMania 36

After years of hard work, Drew McIntyre finally made it to the top of the mountain last year at WrestleMania 36, ​​defeating Brock Lesnar to become WWE Champion.

Unfortunately for McIntyre, things did not turn out the way he had imagined, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced WrestleMania 36 to perform at WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance rather than Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. , with thousands of fans. gift.

In an interview with Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 (h / t Upton), McIntyre spoke of his initial disappointment and how his perspective subsequently changed:

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t angry, disappointed when I found out after 19 years of hard work and so many highs but many, many downs to get to this point that it wasn’t going to be ahead “70,000 people at Raymond James Stadium. My family from Scotland was not going to be there. My wife was not going to be. Such a part of my trip, she wouldn’t be in front of anyone.”

“It wasn’t until I realized the gravity of the COVID situation and we were going to be the only original content in the world basically at this point. And then I thought, wow, that would be pretty selfish Drew for you to have. had a huge opportunity to really make a difference in the world. “

McIntyre did not have his WrestleMania moment in front of a live crowd, but many fans were able to watch and enjoy the event from his home and McIntyre winning the title was a feel good moment during a difficult time in the world.

Since that victory, McIntyre has been the face of Raw, holding the WWE Championship twice and being consistently placed in the main events.

Bobby Lashley is the defending WWE Champion, but McIntyre is set to challenge him at WrestleMania 37, which will be held at Raymond James Stadium with partial capacity.

It will still have a different feel to most WrestleManias, but WrestleMania 37 will be much closer to normal than last year.

If McIntyre can win a WWE Championship match for the second year in a row on The Grandest Stage of Them All, that will go a long way towards making up for WrestleMania 36.

ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).