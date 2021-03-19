Country Music Superstars To Give Concert To Help Zoos, Including Brookgreen Gardens | Georgetown Times





MURRELLS INLET In coordination with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), members of Brookgreen Gardens will have exclusive access to a virtual fundraising concert on March 31 with performances from artists such as Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and Wynonna. This fundraiser, called All Together for Animals, aims to raise immediate funds for AZA members, including Brookgreen Gardens, half the $ 30 admission fee and 100% of each donation above the price of ticket going directly to the benefit of the gardens. Due to the pandemic we have lost income, but we still have to feed, care for and provide medical care to our precious animals every day! Brookgreen said in a Facebook post promoting the event. Just buying food for our animals costs over $ 65,000 a year. Brookgreen Gardens is one of five institutions in South Carolina accredited by AZA, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the fields of conservation, education, science and Hobbies. AZA spokesperson Rob Vernon said the idea for the concert came about when the nonprofit realized that its zoos and aquariums were facing tough financial decisions because of the way they were affected by COVID-19 closures. In response to these concerns, AZA began working with its partner, Contemporary Productions, in November 2020 to organize several renowned musicians for a concert to raise funds to alleviate these stressors. The event will also include Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker and Shy Carter. Sign up for weekly gatherings of our top Myrtle Beach area stories, news and culture. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach press team. One thing that hasn’t changed is (zoos and aquariums) an absolute 100% commitment to animal care, Vernon said. During the concert, Vernon said attendees will be able to see exactly what their money is being used for, as well as how the animals and their homes have been affected. Not only will people have a great evening of entertainment with some of today’s top country music artists, but they’ll also learn a lot about what it takes to run an AZA zoo or aquarium, Vernon said. a lot of money, but their support will directly help and benefit all AZA members. “ To ensure entry money goes to Brookgreen Gardens, members can register for the concert using this link.

