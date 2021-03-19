You have a hard time following. It’s understandable. Number of Game of thrones the fallout underway at HBO is getting rather dizzying. Here are all the shows Hollywood journalist knows (so far) who are part of the rather ambitious networkObtained succession plan:

Dragon house: It’s the only show that’s definitely going on. Located 300 years before the events of Obtained, Dragon house (are people really going to call this showHotD at one point?) tells the story of House Targaryen when Daenerys’ ancestors ruled Westeros. The events of the series will eventually lead to the famous Dance of the Dragons (the Targaryen Civil War). The series stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith (here’s what character each actor plays) and is co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (who directed some of the most beautiful episodes of Obtained, including “Battle of the Bastards”). Like allObtained prequels in the works, the project is produced by saga author George RR Martin, who works closely with the writers on each idea. Dragon house will shoot in England (unlike Obtained, which was based in Northern Ireland) and is expected to start production in April. The first season is 10 episodes and is scheduled to air in 2022.

Here are now the ideas in development / competition for a possible production order. None of the following is guaranteed to be broadcast. HBO Content Director Casey Bloys Said He Wanted More Than One Obtained follow-up series but that “10 would be too much” (if 10 sounds like a silly number, keep in mind that Disney + announced 10 Star Wars projects last December on the heels of The Mandalorianmassive success). Considering parent company Warner Media’s goal of having 125 million HBO Max subscribers by 2025, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if several of them move forward. Like Dragon house, all projects are prequels to the original series.

Dunk and Egg Project: This is based on Martin’s popular novels (The knight of the hedge, The sworn sword, The mysterious knight) which follow the adventures of the knight of the hedges Ser Duncan the Great (Dunk) and his squire (Egg), who would later become King Aegon V Targaryen. The story takes place 90 years before the events of the series A Song of Martin’s Ice and Fire. Fun fact: Egg’s brother was MaesterAemon (Peter Vaughan) in Obtained and there’s a heart-wrenching reference to the character when Aemon is on his deathbed in season 5 and says, in apparent delirium, “Egg, I dreamed I was old.”

Nymeria project: It revolves around Warrior Queen Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded the Kingdom of Dorne (she became so legendary in the Kingdom that two characters bore her name in the original Sand Snake series Nymeria Sand and the Wolf -garou of Arya). Its story takes place about 1000 years before the events ofGame of thrones, which makes it much older on the Westeros timeline than any of the other on-going projects previously announced (HBO turned a prequel pilot in 2019 even further back during the Age of Heroes, but it was never serial). Also,Game of thronesadded a storyline involving Dorne midway through the series that fans struggled to feel like an organic part of the series. If enlightened, the Nymeria Project could provide an entirely new and redemptive view of Sunspear. The working title of the project is 10,000 ships, a reference to Nymeria ordering all of her ships to be burned after bringing her army from Essos to Dorne so that there could be no turning back (Martin, a history buff, was probably inspired here by the legend that Hernn Corts burned his 600 ships after arriving in the New World in 1519) .If greenlit, you can bet on which team will choose to use Nymeria a name that is unique, strong and Thrones-y in the title instead.

The sea serpent: With a provisional title of9 trips, it’s fromRomecreator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and Head of House Velaryon.ObtainedprequelDragon house, where he is played by British actor Steve Toussaint. In Martin’s lore, Velaryon is the husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (played by Eve Best in Dragon house). This effort therefore represents a potential fallout from a character in a series that has not yet been shot. Additionally, given Toussaint’s cast, The Sea Snake could represent the first Obtained project with a person of color as the main character.

Chip bottom: This project takes place in the famous King’s Landing slum in Flea Bottom, the maze of narrow streets in the capital where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born. We imagine this having a little bit of Peaky Blinders-in-Westeros atmosphere; something that explores the lives of ordinary citizens and the underworld rather than mighty lords and ladies.

Obtained animated drama series: No details yet on the topic or style of this animated project, but an animated business does offer a few storytelling benefits: it could represent a lavish amount of spectacle beyond even Obtained standards, and / or he could tell a story that spans a considerable period of time much of Martin’s previously published additional material is in encyclopedic form which outlines thousands of years of Westeros history, a style storytelling that’s much easier to portray on screen using animation, where producers can quickly introduce various characters and settings, then quickly move on without having to cast actors or create sets.

There are rumors that other projects are also in the works, but those above are the most strongly reported.

In addition, there was a Thrones prequel that is no longer considered an untitled project starring writer Jane Goldman’s Naomi Watts that took place thousands of years before the events of Obtainedand focused on the Age of Heroes leading up to The Long Night. HBO shot a pilot for the project in 2019, then decided not to go ahead with the show idea.