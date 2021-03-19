David Dobrik’s story, explained

24-year-old David Dobrik is one of Hollywood’s best-known YouTubers. He’s made a name for himself on Vine, the short-form video app that has created a generation of online stars. Then he moved on to YouTube, where he and a group of friends known as Vlog Squad started sharing fast-paced comedic content, often involving stunts.

Since 2014, he has amassed over 18 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

But a survey by Kat Tenbarge at Insider published this week, detailing the sexual assault allegations against a former member of the Vlog Squad, has led many viewers to angrily reassess Mr. Dobriks’ work and their fandom. Now it is a challenge for the success of his growing empire.

A spokesperson for HelloFresh, one of its sponsors, said on Friday: We can confirm that we no longer work with David Dobrik or any member of the Vlog Squad and have no plans to work with them again. them in the future.

We have made the decision to end our relationship and cancel all planned activities, a Dollar Shave Club representative said. A spokesperson for EA Sports, who previously gave Mr Dobrik a Lamborghini, said the company can confirm that we are not currently working with him and have no plans to do so in the future. .