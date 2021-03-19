Entertainment
David Dobrik’s story, explained
24-year-old David Dobrik is one of Hollywood’s best-known YouTubers. He’s made a name for himself on Vine, the short-form video app that has created a generation of online stars. Then he moved on to YouTube, where he and a group of friends known as Vlog Squad started sharing fast-paced comedic content, often involving stunts.
Since 2014, he has amassed over 18 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.
But a survey by Kat Tenbarge at Insider published this week, detailing the sexual assault allegations against a former member of the Vlog Squad, has led many viewers to angrily reassess Mr. Dobriks’ work and their fandom. Now it is a challenge for the success of his growing empire.
A spokesperson for HelloFresh, one of its sponsors, said on Friday: We can confirm that we no longer work with David Dobrik or any member of the Vlog Squad and have no plans to work with them again. them in the future.
We have made the decision to end our relationship and cancel all planned activities, a Dollar Shave Club representative said. A spokesperson for EA Sports, who previously gave Mr Dobrik a Lamborghini, said the company can confirm that we are not currently working with him and have no plans to do so in the future. .
On Thursday, SeatGeek, the ticketing company that is one of Mr. Dobriks’ biggest advertisers, told Insider it was revision the business partnership.
In 2018, Mr. Dobrik posted a video on his YouTube channel titled SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE !! It showed footage of young women socializing with Mr Dobrik and members of the Vlog Squad as the men joked about sex with them. One of the men, Dom Zeglaitis, later recounts having sex with one of them.
This woman told Insider she was incapacitated by alcohol during the evening and described the experience as rape. Her account was corroborated by at least one other woman who was present.
The woman confirmed her story to the New York Times and provided pictures, texts and videos from the evening to corroborate her account.
Were going to jail, Mr. Dobrik said at the end of the video.
The woman contacted Mr. Zeglaitis to request that the video be removed; that was, after receiving over five million views.
The accuser did not contact the police and no charges were laid.
Mr. Dobrik declined through a representative to comment. He published a video addressing the story Tuesday.
I wanted to come here really quickly and touch on some conversations that are going on on the internet, Mr Dobrik said in the video, titled Let’s talk. It was posted on a secondary channel which has about a tenth of its main channel subscribers.
Mr. Dobrik said in the video that consent is something great, very important to me. He added that he seeks approval from everyone who appears in his videos and that he will remove the videos if the ones in them no longer want to be included.
There have also been times when I have looked back at videos, and I realize that these don’t represent me anymore, and that they are hurtful to other people, and I don’t want them. because I grew up as a content creator and as a person, he said. And I don’t agree with some of the videos I posted.
I’m sorry if I let you down, he said.
Last month, a former member of the Vlog Squad named Joseth Seth Francois said he was sexually assaulted in one of Mr. Dobriks’ videos. In it, he was brought in to kiss Jason Nash, another YouTuber; M. François thought he was kissing a woman.
The purpose of the video is to sexually assault me. That’s the whole principle, said Mr. François BuzzFeed.
Mr. Dobrik referred to this incident in his apologies. With Seth’s situation I’m sorry for Seth because like I said I just want to make videos where everyone, whether you are participating or watching, have fun and have a good time, said Mr. Dobrik. And I missed the mark with that one. And I am so sorry. I really, really am.
Mr. Dobriks’ career as an artist made him rich enough to purchase a $ 9.5 million house in Los Angeles complete with a Hawaiian Punch fountain.
At the start of last year, Mr. Dobrik was dubbed Generation Zs Jimmy Fallon by The Wall Street Journal. Last April, he stepped back regular vlogging, which had become difficult during the pandemic, and focused on other projects, including launching its own photo-sharing app, called Dispo.
The app rating dropped below two stars in the Apple App Store this week. Apple briefly suspended the ability to leave comments, as people crowded into space to berate Mr. Dobrik in the form of notes and reviews.
Mr. Dobrik lost more than 100,000 subscribers on his main YouTube channel last week.
In Mr Dobriks’ apology video, he also said he chose to distance himself from some people previously featured in his content. I can’t stand any type of misconduct, he said, and I’ve been really disappointed with some of my friends, and for that reason I’ve separated from a lot of them.
