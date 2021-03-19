Netflix’s Operation Varsity Blues documentary will blow your mind again





The voyeurism peaked about an hour later, when Beauty influencer and daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia Jade Giannulli, made her first appearance, posing her false lashes with an eyelash curler in a YouTube tutorial. (Felicity Huffman, the other of the more famous defendants, doesn’t quite figure it out.) A fleeting and overwhelming moment ensues, when a lightning photo of Giannulli posing on a rower in flowery athleisure leggings: a photo that would be used to Fine Singer Photoshopping. Loughlin and Giannulli paid $ 500,000 to bring Olivia and her sister Bella to USC, with Singer posing them as coxswains of the crew. Other images, in selfie mode, show Giannulli going through his first day of senior year, lamenting, “I went to a class and I already want to die.” She was open about wanting to quit high school, but said Loughlin didn’t want her and her dad to “put me in college.” Questions inevitably arose among classmates and her school’s guidance counselor, how she and her sister got into an increasingly competitive school. In emails between Singer and the Giannullis assessing whether Olivia Jade should list USC as her school of choice, Mossimo writes, “yes … but that could be a flag for the weasel to meddle,” a reference to the advisor. “Shit it,” he wrote, calling the staff a curious bastard. “In a conversation with a USC admissions officer, the counselor reported that he” had no knowledge of Olivias involvement in the crew and strongly doubted that she was involved in the sport. When Mossimo learned of this conversation, according to the doc, he showed up at the adviser’s office angrily, accusing the adviser of trying to ‘ruin’ his daughters’ opportunities. “I’m not worried about the moral issue here,” Giannullias explains in another confrontation. “I’m worried she gets caught doing this, she’s done.” This statement was, of course, prescient. The scandal hit a nerve when it erupted as it was an infuriating glimpse of how the wealthy have attempted to play with a system that is already benefiting them, giving them access to test preparation and guardians than the 1% can easily afford. Why did parents choose to cheat when their children already had so much? asked an expert in college preparation. But the story, and the documentary, also taps into the schadenfreude sense that came with the FBI bust, the phrases of the white, rich, and privileged flashing across the screen towards the end. Many parents or couples have only spent a few months in prison, in stark contrast to the other justice system that exists for people of color in the United States. Yet that was a tiny part of the justice. “In America we love the rich and we hate the rich, New Yorker Team writer Naomi Fry says in the documentary. “They disgust us and fascinate us.”

