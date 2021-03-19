Godzilla vs Kong trailer teases the real reason Titans fight





The new Godzilla vs. Kong trailer reveals the real reason the two Titans are fighting in the latest episode of the MonsterVerse.

A new trailer forGodzilla vs. Kong teases why the two Titans are fighting. Legendary and Warner Bros. launched the MonsterVerse in 2014 with the release ofGodzilla and continued the franchise a few years later withKong: Skull Island. Once Gojira and King Kong have had their solo movies,Godzilla: King of the Monsters was used to lay the groundwork for their collision. The two giant monsters will finally collide later this month whenGodzilla vs. Kong is released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. Since the film’s announcement, fans have had two major questions about Godzilla and Kong’s fight. Sides have been drawn to explain why every Titan should be the victor over the monster, andGodzilla vs. Kong used his marketing to highlight examples of how each might get the better of the other. The other question fans have debated is what drives Godzilla and Kong to fight after all these years. There have been theories that Godzilla is under the control of another force or is actually Mechagodzilla in disguise. However, the lastGodzilla vs. Kong The trailer paints a clearer picture of why they are fighting. Related: GvK Theory: Godzilla Is Mind Controlled (And KOTM Set It Up) Another trailer forGodzilla vs. Kong happened thanks toIGN. In just a minute of footage, the trailer packs a lot of monster action and teases why the Titans are fighting now. The very end of the trailer features Rebecca Hall’s character saying that Godzilla and Kong are both considered Alpha Titans, but there is only room for an Alpha Titan in this world. YesGodzilla vs. KongThe new trailer explains precisely why the two Titans are fighting, it will explain a lot why the fight is only happening now in the MonsterVerse. Kong has been isolated on Skull Island for decades, but Godzilla only reappeared semi-recently. As witnessedGodzilla: King of the MonstersTitle, Gojira’s latest appearance definitely made him King of the Monsters. All the other nearby Titans bowed to him and recognized Godzilla’s place at the top. However, Kong was nowhere in the sequel and could only leave Skull Island to challenge Godzilla’s rule. While the fight to be the real Alpha might be howGodzilla vs. KongThe plot begins, the film could very well reveal that two Alphas are needed. It’s generally expected that Godzilla and Kong will have to work together at the end of the film to defeat a common enemy. Every leak and a few teases from the trailers indicate that Mechagodzilla is the enemy that unites the two Alphas. ShouldGodzilla vs. Kong wrap up with both Titans on the same side, it will be fascinating to see where the MonsterVerse goes, if it continues at all. MORE: How King of the Monsters Made Godzilla GvK’s Villain Source: IGN How Snyder Cut’s Rotten Tomatoes score compares to Justice League 2017

About the Author Cooper hood

(4463 published articles)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of films began with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he became interested in films and the filmmaking process, which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases, Cooper is an obsessive fantasy footballer and is looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







