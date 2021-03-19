Negotiations fail, forcing the venue to close





UPDATE 03/19 1:41 p.m.

The Weingarten and Landmark theaters have failed to reach a deal and the River Oaks Theater will close its doors starting next week. Landmark issued this statement:

“After long negotiations, Landmark Theater and Weingarten were unable to come to an agreement. Therefore, the Landmark Theater has no choice but to close its doors as of next week. No final date has been set. Landmark Theaters would like to thank the HOUSTON community for their years of support. “ For Houston movie aficionados who had hopes for the fate of the theater, the news of the impending closure of the River Oaks Theater was a heartbreaking note to the 82-year-old movie run in Houston, said the president of the Houston Film Critics. ‘Society, Doug Harris.

“It’s a very sad day for the entertainment world and a very sad day for Houston, Texas,” Harris told Chron. “I never thought I would see the day when this fabulous theater is no longer open and available to people who enjoy unusual, distinctive and hard to find films. It saddens me that this glimpse of the past is well and truly now. gone forever. “ – END OF UPDATE – The River Oaks Theater won’t go quietly at night. Negotiations are still ongoing between Landmark and Weingarten. The exciting talks that come and go took a new turn this week, with Landmark releasing this statement and proposal Thursday night to Weingarten’s recent offer: “After many months of waiting for a response, negotiations are underway. We are moving forward, however, Weingarten insists that for a long period of extension, Landmark is paying the same rent before the pandemic. The pre-covid rent reflects a different world that does not take into account the realities of today or the foreseeable future. Landmark has also offered to pay an additional percentage of rent to bring Weingarten closer to pre-Covid-19 rent. We hope Weingarten accepts our most recent offer otherwise we have no choice but to close next week. “- According to a spokesperson for the Landmark Theater, Weingarten and Landmark are scheduled to meet on Friday, March 19 for final negotiations. The prized 1939 Art Deco theater is set to close on March 31 after an unprecedented 82-year run, if a deal between Weingarten and Landmark Theaters is not reached anytime soon.

DO NOT GO, RIVER OAKS THEATER: Iconic Houston location at risk of shutting down again Landmark Theaters released a statement last Friday saying talks were stalled with Weingarten: “Landmark Theaters is disappointed to report that there has been no response or acknowledgment of the revised proposal we submitted to Weingarten Reality this week. In good faith, we have presented a fair and reasonable proposal and asked a response before the close of business today. Unfortunately there has been no response or even acknowledgment of this proposal, leaving us no choice but continue with our preparation to leave our beloved 30 year old home . “ Things started to improve, however, when Weingarten revealed a proposal on Tuesday to offer the River Oaks Theater to give the venue a 24-month repayment plan instead. If negotiations progress towards a real deal between Weingarten and Landmark, Houston Film Critics’ Society President Doug Harris has said he will support the preservation of Houston’s precious theater every step of the way. “We will support him in any way we can,” Harris told Chron. “We continue to support the theater and step up our efforts to make sure it is here for the long term.”

