Immersive Experiences Van Gogh, Aerin Lauders Hotel Villa and more news

The latest product offering from Clarence House and AD100 designer Michelle Nussbaumer has little to do with interiors. Instead, the two sides collaborated on a swimsuit capsule. Because after all, warmer days should be on the horizon.

Business

The seas Get bought by a Danish company

Danish media company JP / Politiken Media Group is officially the new owner of the British company Dezeen. I am proud of what Dezeen has accomplished over the past 15 years and have no doubts that JP / Politiken Media Group is the best possible partner for the future of the brand, said Dezeen Founder and Editor-in-Chief Marcus Fairs, in a press release. We want Dezeen to be forever a stronghold of independent journalism, a champion of architecture and design and a force for good in the world, Fairs added. To this end, we have found a soul mate in JP / Politiken Media Group. I look forward to working with the group over the next few years to develop and grow the brand.

New hires

Chairish appoints new CFO

Chairish continues to grow, announcing Lyle Poindexter as its new CFO. Poindexter has over 20 years of experience in the field, including Vice President of Finance positions at RealReal and HR. As CFO, he is now responsible for leading the company’s financial sector in hopes of continuing to grow the brand. Over the past year, Chairish has doubled its gross sales, becoming one of the leading online platforms for high-end furniture with more than 4.5 million buyers per year.

Maker & Son Appeals to Jim Hardy to Lead U.S. Expansion

With an expansion plan in the United States underway, the British furniture house Creator and son appointed Jim Hardy as President of the United States. The company, which has seen 300% year-over-year growth since launching in 2018, will open a showroom in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood this month, followed by the introduction of 12 mobile exhibition halls which should hit the road in April. Overseeing the deployment will be Hardy, who spent more than two decades at Ralph Lauren, where he eventually served as senior vice president; he was most recently the interim president of One Kings Lane.

As we see sustainability and craftsmanship become more and more important in the interior industry, I look forward to leading a team that has these values ​​deeply embedded in their ethics and products, said Hardy. to AD PRO. After spending decades leading aggressive business expansion here and in the UK, I am delighted to take on this new challenge with Maker & Son.

Openings

Object & Thing announces its next location

Object & Thing officially presents its last show this spring. This time around, the nomadic event is heading to upstate New York, specifically the city of Ossining. The setting will specifically be the historic Luss House, which is sure to give the Noyes House, where the organization presented its previous iteration, a run for its money.

Aerin Lauder completes special colony villa

The Colony Hotel Palm Beach is known for its decor. But now he has one more trump card, in the form of the Aerin Villa Jasmine. The special accommodation option was designed by Aerin Lauder using their own home products. Another hospital offering, it seems, for those who care about the design industry.

CCE Suffolk Spring Gardening School gears up to take off

Landscape architects may be interested in knowing that the Suffolk CCE Spring Gardening School, which is run in part in conjunction with Cornell University, is expected to launch new programming this weekend; the launch, rightly so, is timed to coincide with the first day of spring. One garden luminaire involved is naturalist Edwina von Gal. [The school] gives me the chance to partner with Doug Tallamy, who has the science and methods to reverse the global decline of birds, Von Gal tells AD PRO of his point. Doug and I are aiming for exactly that with our new initiative Two thirds for birds. We can all make a difference to save the earth, and the plants and animals that inhabit it.