Calls [Apple TV Plus] Review: The Audio Drama Of The Phone Calls Is Really Scary

The biggest thing in audio drama is vagueness. Try to overcompensate for sensory information the audience doesn’t receive and it can get pedantic very quickly. The under-broadcasting and telling of the story can quickly become too rare for their own good. This middle ground is where the best parts of the “Calls” reside.

The nine-part Apple TV + project, created by director Fede Alvarez as an adaptation of Timothée Hochet’s French-language series, also exists in another significant gray area. Each episode unfolds like a role in an anthology, a bunch of imaginary phone calls put together, each culminating in a terrible fight with the unexplained. These calls are represented in audio form, with on-screen transcripts on either side of the conversation. These words, in turn, are placed in an abstract viewer-like background that expands with the changes in the call.

While not 100% essential to understanding what exactly is going on, the phone call visualizations highlight some of the thematic ideas unfolding inside. Lines can connect, circles can connect, distances can indicate separation. They are the visual equivalent of a low hum, waveforms that both respond to sound and give the viewer greater insights into echo.

Still, there’s barely a handful of things in the season that anyone just listening to these nine episodes couldn’t keep up with as well. (Although there is a point in a later episode where the designation of an anonymous caller flips as soon as the other character learns their name. It’s thrilling in its own way!) . If anything, it’s an honor to the show’s sound design team, who are able to make these calls immersive without being distracting. There is a natural atmosphere that resonates around every caller’s phone. When these talks sometimes take turns for another world, they are rooted in tangible audio terror.

One of the stylistic connections that bring these stories together is the day and date at the top of each episode. It’s the smaller table piece that sometimes serves a story purpose (we’re probably planning a trip to Coachella) and others that only reinforce the idea that these weird events can happen anytime they want ( it will never be disturbing to see something unfold in early March that features a character struggling with an unknown illness).

The two shows are drastically different, but in many ways, “Calls” is an odd addition to “Staged,” another of this week’s streaming releases that turns its unconventional story settings into a flawless positive. Only here are phone calls instead of Zoom, with Alvarez and a handful of other writers building a patchwork of otherworldly weirdness out of a series of conversations. Alvarez is a natural fit for this subject, having already crossed some visual boundaries in his 2016 film “Don’t Breathe,” one of the most elaborate studio thrillers of the past decade.

Here, the director is working in an even more compressed period of time than the usual TV episode. It certainly helps, then, to have performers who know how to convey the show’s specific sense of fear and uncertainty in just a few sentences. “Calls” has its share of heavy hitters, some of whom are easier to spot than others. (An actor not only shares a first name with his character, but audiences are used to hearing him speak without seeing his face.)

Whether it’s a stranger, friend, or family member, there is a certain disorienting quality about not being able to know whether someone is telling the truth or not. Part of the inherent appeal of “calls” is that you can never be sure if what you are hearing can be trusted. A little of that extends to the show itself. The middle part of the season is a bit late when the general ideas don’t exactly match these individual and isolated incidents. Where the intrinsic advantage of a program is the need for brevity, these chapters do not necessarily reduce the overall power of the program.

But when “Calls” is locked, it’s a particularly effective horror element. This usually happens when the show sticks to the “less is more” side of things. Hearing people try to describe the horrible things that happen to them (or at least happen before their eyes) is often terrifying, even more so when it is limited to a few short sentences. It’s a show that recognizes that the only thing scarier than not having the words to describe the indescribable is not being able to know how accurate a person’s description can be.

Quality: B +

“Calls” is now available to stream on Apple TV +.

