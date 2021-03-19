Doggface Reps Say Stevie Nicks Won’t Allow Dreams In NFT Sale





A representative of Nathan Apodaca (who also goes through Doggface) Told TMZ that Stevie Nicks will not allow the use of “Dreams” in the sale of his NFT (non-fungible token). Previously, Doggface was seen throbbing at Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ in a TikTok cranberry skateboard video that went viral: Apodaca took a shot at getting into the NFT game by selling the original clip for the footage, which was due to go on sale on Friday via the Rarible Marketplace site at a minimum starting bid of $ 500,000. In view of copyright protection barriers, Apodaca representatives contacted Warner Music Group, which obtains the legal rights to “Dreams”. It appears the rights have not been secured and the $ 500,000 clip (with only original footage and no music) is currently up for sale. For similar reasons, the Ocean Spray logo on the Apodaca juice bottle is also dimmed. Unlike Nicks, Ocean Spray was able to avoid the cuff treatment. TMZ reports that the Apodaca team offered Nicks (who is also the songwriter) half of the money from the sale, but she declined. Apodaca reps add that he feels despised that Stevie didn’t recognize his “Dreams” video, unlike some other members of Fleetwood Mac, despite the group getting a bump in feeds and attention. after the clip went viral. It seems interesting to note that Nicks made his own TikTok tribute, with the same Ocean Spray drink, and that Apodaca grabbed merch and sponsorship offers on the 23-second clip. Nonetheless, Apodaca believes Nicks’ rejection is sufficient proof that she doesn’t want to be associated with him or the viral video, but he still intends to sell the NFT despite the auction date being postponed to the 27th. March. The minimum opening bid remains at $ 500,000.

