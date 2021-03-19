Justice League Arkham Asylum’s name change is a comeback of the clever dark knight





Arkham Asylum is renamed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which becomes a nifty way to signal Frank Miller from The Dark Knight Returns.

Justice League by Zack Snyder reinvents Arkham Asylum while giving Frank Miller a clever nod The return of the dark knight. As long as the Batman universe has existed, Arkham Asylum has been the constant place where many of Gotham City’s mentally challenged villains hang out. While this is also the same asylum that is easily escaped for many Batman villains, it has been an important part of the superhero’s stories both on the page and on the screen. With Ben Affleck’s Batman returning for the Snyder Cut, the world of Gotham has been explored once again, including a visit to Arkham. However, this time, Justice Leagu by Zack SnyderWe’ve given Arkham Asylum a very fitting update and paid homage to one of DC’s most infamous Batman books. When it is revealed that Lex Luthor had escaped, a photo of Arkham’s new name is revealed. Instead of being known as Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane, the Snyder Cut renamed it Arkham Home for the Emotionally Troubled. For the general public, this title has a history in the DC Universe through Miller’s The return of the dark knight graphic novel. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Cast Guide: Every New Character What Justice League by Zack Snyderdone using Arkham Home for the Emotionally Troubled is to highlight a key theme of The return of the dark knight. Miller’s book, which is set several years later in Batman’s life, had progressed in the right direction in the way mental health is viewed and treated by society. Arkham Asylum for the Criminally Insane is something in today’s world that sheds a negative light on mental struggle. While that’s another way for Snyder to honor The return of the dark knight, which it also does by including the Bat-tank, it is also a good step for the media to make a better portrayal of mental health. As much as it’s progressive and a DC Easter Egg to The return of the dark knight, Arkham’s name change from DCEU is also noticeable when it comes to the Snyder Cut and its history. The reason Snyder couldn’t complete work on his cup in 2017 and had to quit was because of a family tragedy. On March 12, 2017, his 20-year-old daughter, Autumn Snyder, died of suicide and the director stepped down to be with his family during this painful time. The fight to get Justice League by Zack Snyderreleased not only for artistic integrity, but also to honor the fall. For years, when fans fought to bring out the Snyder Cut, the movement also helped raise awareness and raise awareness among American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization Snyder worked with. They raised more than $ 500,000 for the AFSP as well as for a memorial fund for fall. Renaming Arkham was not only progressive for the portrayal of mental health in the media, but also another way to respect the memory of Autumn. Justice League by Zack Snyder is a tribute to his daughter which also includes Allison Crowe playing Leonard Cohen Alleluia in the credits, which was Autumn’s favorite song.Justice League by Zack Snyder is historic for many reasons a fandom came together to fight for his release. The film’s release is a time when a movement not only fought for artistic integrity, but also helped raise awareness and fund resources to prevent suicide, which is a universal struggle for many. Even the name of Arkham Home, as a nod to The return of the dark knight, shows how society needs to improve its vision of mental health and how the media portray it, which Justice League by Zack Snyder help with. For more information on how to donate and help raise awareness about suicide prevention, visit the official American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website at AFSP.org. Next: Zack Snyder’s Justice League: All Endings, Cliffs & Setup Explained Mad Max: The Real Story Behind Mel Gibson’s Audition

About the Author Andy Behbakht

(584 Articles published)

Andy has been covering the world of entertainment journalism since 2010, mainly superheroes and comics. In addition to his journalistic work, Andy co-hosts The Flash Podcast, Titans Podcast while managing the entire DC TV Podcasts network. He has also been the Founder / Editor-in-Chief of The Marvel Report since fall 2015. More from Andy Behbakht







