Entertainment
Justin Bieber, always looking for a sound
Is it with a certain awkwardness of confusion? that I must inform you that the first voice you hear on Justin Bieber’s new album, Justice, is Martin Luther King Jr.s .: Injustice Everywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere. King returns to the middle of the album, to an interlude that samples a speech about the fact that a life without conviction and passion is not a life at all, which is absolutely true.
Kings’ calls to action are unmistakably powerful and must be heard widely. And yet, as a framing device for an album by the 27-year-old pop star, they feel without anchoring: a Grand Geste in search of political, spiritual, emotional, even musical commitment, just as ambitious to strengthen it.
This only draws attention to the lingering underlying conundrum with everything about Bieber, which is that despite some indelible successes, his fame far exceeds his catalog, and that throughout his career in an open manner. or reluctant, destructive or self-protective, he never rested. a place for a very long time, nor sought to assert its own peculiarity.
That’s why his latest album, Changes, full of mid-stakes R&B well suited to his slightly silky voice, was one of his most successful. It wasn’t a dazzling triumph, but it was consistent and calming, and especially without baggage. It was also a reminder that perhaps Justin Bieber, the musician and performer, is not actively interested or particularly suited to the scale of the song usually commissioned for someone as popular as Justin Bieber the celebrity.
Disorganized Justice, only sporadically strong, looks like a slap on the wrist from Changes, or the version of Bieber she nurtured. Rather than being satisfied with just one groove, this album shuttles between several: almost new wave, Christian pop, acoustic soul, and many others. Biebers’ sixth studio album, Justice is packed with songs that sound like production exercises lightly sprayed with Bieber’s Water, the musical equivalent of the commodity.
A host of guest features provide the ability to try out different shapes, with varying levels of success. The production of Love You Different, with dancehall rapper Beam, nods to the Caribbean, but nowhere near as effective as Biebers 2015 smash Sorry. Nigerian star Burna Boy appears on Loved by You, but Bieber doesn’t match the occasional seriousness of his guests.
Die for You is perhaps the most ambitious stylistic collision here. A synthetic and rhythmic duo with upstart pop lazy Dominic Fike, it dates back to the mid-1980s, but Bieber is not the kind of powerful singer who can surpass the flamboyance of the production. The same is true on Unstable, with Kid Laroi, Australian singer-rapper adept at a post-Juice WRLD whine Bieber sings sincerely and clearly, while his partner leans in anguish.
Among the collaborations, by far the most successful is Peaches, a sun-speckled and slinky R&B number starring rising stars Daniel Caesar and Giveon who finds Bieber in his most flexible vocals (though he was even better fit when he debuted this song, solo, on NPRs Tiny Desk Concert).
More often, however, Justice tries to impose some big pop on Bieber, the John Hughes movie chords on Hold On, or Somebody’s track bop. In places, like on Ghost, those impulses are at least lifted with the acoustic guitar, and the change in his vocals is noticeable, he goes from the accent piece to the main character.
Lyrically, Justice focuses on songs about triumph over regrettable behavior, on preaching devotion to a more powerful entity, a woman, a God who has not forsaken you in times of need. You prayed for me when I was faithless / You believed in me when no one else did / It’s a miracle you didn’t run away, he sings, ostensibly, on As I Am.
At the end of the album, there’s Lonely, the moving piano ballad he released last October that felt like the sharpest break with his old self that had ever engaged in song. These songs are Bieber at its most self-referential, least cluttered and also strongest level, they deliver a constant, intimate feeling that runs through an album that does everything in its power to distract yourself from it.
