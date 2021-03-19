Justin Bieber, always looking for a sound

Is it with a certain awkwardness of confusion? that I must inform you that the first voice you hear on Justin Bieber’s new album, Justice, is Martin Luther King Jr.s .: Injustice Everywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere. King returns to the middle of the album, to an interlude that samples a speech about the fact that a life without conviction and passion is not a life at all, which is absolutely true.

Kings’ calls to action are unmistakably powerful and must be heard widely. And yet, as a framing device for an album by the 27-year-old pop star, they feel without anchoring: a Grand Geste in search of political, spiritual, emotional, even musical commitment, just as ambitious to strengthen it.

This only draws attention to the lingering underlying conundrum with everything about Bieber, which is that despite some indelible successes, his fame far exceeds his catalog, and that throughout his career in an open manner. or reluctant, destructive or self-protective, he never rested. a place for a very long time, nor sought to assert its own peculiarity.

That’s why his latest album, Changes, full of mid-stakes R&B well suited to his slightly silky voice, was one of his most successful. It wasn’t a dazzling triumph, but it was consistent and calming, and especially without baggage. It was also a reminder that perhaps Justin Bieber, the musician and performer, is not actively interested or particularly suited to the scale of the song usually commissioned for someone as popular as Justin Bieber the celebrity.