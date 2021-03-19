Star Wars ‘Bigger Luke’ theory insists there are two Luke Skywalkers





The visual differences in the Star Wars films created a fan theory that there are two Luke Skywalkers or two Mark Hamills.

Fan theories come in all shapes and sizes, and Star wars has always had its share of interesting speculation. For example, a theory involving two Luke Skywalkershas recently seen a resurgence of interest, with actor Mark Hamill himself tweet about it. Although Legends canon had Luke clones, this theory turns into concepts that are much more unusual than cloning. The premise of the theory rests on the existence of two distinct versions of Luke in Star wars: a Luke “Prime” and a Luke “Bigger” who is physically taller. Bigger Luke’s theory points to something even more sinister: a conspiracy within the Star wars universe to make two different Luke Skywalkers look like the same person. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Star Wars: Luke Skywalker Was Incredibly Close To Joining The Empire Height differences on screen Bigger Luke’s theory is based on the fact that Hamill appears taller in some shots of the original trilogy than in others. There is nothing unusual about this per se, as movie productions sometimes measure the height of an actor to better fit a scene. This process can involve anything from innovative camera angles and raised sets to actors wearing shoe lifts to appear taller. In a series of films with performers ranging from R2-D2 controller Kenny Baker to Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca, minor adjustments to an actor’s eye line and perceived height wouldn’t be unusual. However, Luke’s height deviations stand out due to their implications for the whole of Star wars. The fan base refers to this diverse collection of theories as “The Canon Luke Hypothesis” because they all provide reasons for a second Luke to exist in the Star wars cannon. Some of the more thorough explanations include suggestions like R2-D2 using a holographic projector to spawn a second Luke if needed. Other fans believe Bigger Luke is a subconscious Force projection of Luke Prime in response to Princess Leia asking, aren’t you a bit short for a Stormtrooper? “ Theories get wilder and wilder the further they stray into speculative territory. A popular idea is that Luke has been cloned and his double is Bigger Luke. While cloning was practiced in theStar wars universewell before Luke was born, everyone knows who would and why. Some fans believe Uncle Owen or Obi-Wan Kenobi created the Bigger Luke clone to protect Luke Prime, while others suspect that R2-D2 could have done so as part of a long-term mission to to preserve the Skywalker line. Dagobah’s elimination theory suggests that duringThe Empire Strikes Back, Luke Prime killed Bigger Luke in Dagobah’s Dark Side Cave while Bigger Luk wore a reproduction of Darth Vader’s armor. A website extrapolating from this theory claims that it is “one of the most common views of believers in the Luke canon hypothesis”. Related: Was The Mandalorian: R2-D2 Hiding On Planet Corvus? Two brands instead of two Lukes? Another more well-founded hypothesis claims that there aren’t two Lukes, but instead two different actors play it. Hamill was the victim of a motorcycle accident in January 1977, and a few shots of Landspeeder from a long distance were filmed with another actor in his place. The wampa fight scenes at the start of The Empire Strikes Back, for example, were created to explain Hamills’ scars from the accident. Hamill’s theory goes on to suggest that Lucasfilm used a longtime actor for much more of the film than they hinted at, which would explain Bigger Luke’s presence in shots Hamill himself had completed. It’s also a plausible explanation for why Bigger Luke would appear in Empire orReturn of the Jedi, both filmed long after Hamill’s recovery. Canon Luke’s hypothesis is Star wars clean Paul is deadIt is entirely possible to squeeze many of these ideas into the canon, and some are a little more ironic than others. Yet they present a plethora of creative possibilities for the Star warsuniverse with profound implications. Continue Reading: Star Wars: Darth Vader’s Other ‘Son’ Was A Twisted Luke Skywalker Star Wars: Why Aayla Secura’s Order 66 Death Was So Brutal

