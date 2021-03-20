Entertainment
Disneyland puts Woman of Color at the center of new Jungle Cruise story – Orange County Register
Walt Disney Imagineering has made a woman of color the centerpiece of the revamped Jungle Cruise rides at Disneyland, and Walt Disney World is set to undergo major transformations to eliminate negative portrayals of Indigenous people.
Alberta Falls is the free-spirited adventurer and descendant of world explorers from India and England who will be the fictional heroine of the revamped attractions of the Anaheim Theme Park Jungle Cruise and Florida.
Jungle Cruise’s updated story was revealed during an interview with Alberta Falls in the Daily Gnus, a fictional newspaper created by Imagineering.
Imagineering in January announced plans to update scenes for Jungle Cruise featuring shrunken head merchant Trader Sam and a rhino chasing a tree safari group as Disney continues to tackle diversity and diversity issues. inclusiveness in its theme park attractions.
The Jungle Cruise rides updates follow changes to the Pirates of the Caribbean and an upcoming Splash Mountain redesign meant to address outdated cultural representations of Disney theme park attractions.
Alberta Falls is the owner, manager, accountant and chief engineer of the Jungle Navigation Company, according to the fictional backstory developed by Imagineering for the Jungle Cruise makeover.
The new Jungle Cruise story hints at the romance, adventure and mystery that will be incorporated into the updated attractions. The expanding backstory also strengthens the connection between the Jungle Cruise and the Society of Explorers and Adventurers and, by extension, the new Magic Kingdom universe coming to Disney +.
Imagineers created the Society of Explorers and Adventurers as the backdrop for several Tokyo DisneySea attractions. Since then, the SEA Scenarios have been incorporated into the Mystic Manor attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland, the Skipper Canteen at Floridas Magic Kingdom, the Tropical Hideaway Restaurant at Disneyland and Jungle Cruise, and the Big Thunder Mountain rides at Disney Parks around the world. .
The new Magic Kingdom universe will bring together characters from Disney theme parks and classic animated films with a growing series of shows on the Disney + streaming service.
The first Magic Kingdom Universe project in the works for Disney + will be based on the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, an alternate reality where Disney characters exist in the lands of the Disney theme park.
The fictional new heroine at the center of Jungle Cruise’s revamped backstory is the daughter of Sneh Falls, an Indian artist, and Albert Falls Jr., a historian from England.
The two fell in love with what I consider the greatest love story of all time, says Alberta Falls in the Daily Gnus. But that’s a story for another time.
Alberta is the granddaughter of Victoria Marie Falls, who ran the Jungle Navigation Company, and Dr. Albert Falls Sr., a member of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers.
She spent her childhood avid traveling the world with her grandfather in Egypt, New Zealand, India and England. She came to Adventureland at the age of 8.
In short, it was a summer that never ended and I’m still here today, she told the Daily Gnus. I have since called Adventureland home.
Alberta learned to sail the rivers of the world from the skippers of Jungle Cruise. She inherited the Jungle Navigation Company when her grandfather mysteriously disappeared, according to the backstory. The search for his grandfather continues to this day.
His traveling companion is Kamaka the kakapo from New Zealand. Expect to see plush toys of the adorable species of owl parrot bird appear in Adventureland stores as soon as the Jungle Cruise renovations are complete.
The Alberta captains of a boat called the Molopo Marie, named in honor of his grandmother.
The Daily Gnus article also offers a glimpse of the culturally diverse group of boat passengers stuck in a tree by an angry rhino in concept art published by Imagineering for a renovated jungle cruise scene.
The four stranded boat passengers will include:
- Rosa Soto Dominguez, a Mexican painter
- Leonardo Moss, a botanist from Canada
- Ken Chunosuke, an entomologist from Japan
- Siobhan Puffin Murphy, Irish ornithologist and cousin of Albertas
Imagineering has not yet determined when work will begin on the Jungle Cruise attractions at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom. The redesigned rides are slated to open later this year. Disneyland will not begin work on the Jungle Cruise attraction until the theme park reopens on April 30 after a one-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
