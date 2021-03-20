Demi Moore celebrates the birthday of ex-Bruce Willis and their ‘stepfamilies’





Demi Moore and Bruce Willis showed fans how well exes can get along and now Moore is honoring that special friendship in a sweet birthday tribute to Willis. The “Ghost” star, 58, shared a photo of herself and Willis, 66, enjoying time outdoors in nature with their daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27 years old. In his legend, she celebrated the fact that she and her daughters adored Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, 42, and her daughters with her, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6. “Happy Birthday, BW! You are one of a kind! So grateful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families,” Moore said. Moore was married to the “Die Hard” star from 1987 to 2000. Although the former couple went their separate ways, they have remained close friends and supportive co-parents over the years. They even quarantined themselves with their daughters in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Emma Heming Willis shared her own husband birthday tribute on her Instagram page. Beside a photo of the couple sharing a kiss in the woods, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the greatest love of my life.” Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have reunited for the September 2019 launch party for their bestseller “Inside Out”. Joined the friends, Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, second from right, and Willis and Moore’s daughters (LR) Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images “This guy who walked into my life has turned her upside down and turned around every day since her exhaustion,” she joked. “He’s the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every day. I know there is no bigger fan than a BW fan so send him your positive vibes. birthday. Her sensitive Pisces soul will love #birthdayboy. “ Earlier this month, Moore celebrated her special bond with Emma Heming Willis in honor of International Women’s Day. She shared two photos of Emma Heming Willis in a Instagram post which also paid homage to “Punky Brewster” star Soleil Moon Frye. “Emma is a dedicated, beautiful mother to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add an entrepreneur to her resume,” Moore wrote, mentioning Emma Heming Willis’ skin care brand CocoBaba. “Her drive, determination and passion are uplifting and the woman she is absolutely inspiring,” added Moore, who helped Emma Heming Willis celebrate her birthday last June. Proving the love was mutual, Emma Heming Willis responded by expressing gratitude to Moore. “Well, if it hasn’t touched my soul,” she wrote. “Thanks Demi, I adore you too.”







