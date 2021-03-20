American Idol 2021: Bobby Bones shares his top tips for ‘Idol’ hopefuls





Bobby Bones is thrilled to be back as an in-house mentor on “American Idol,” and said everyone is more excited to return to the studio this season than ever before. “There is definitely a new energy on ‘American Idol’,” the TV and radio personality said. While helping “Idol” hopefuls perform well, Bones said there was one main goal for these singers: to remind them that they don’t just play family, friends, and their phones, like they may have gotten used to pandemic. “What I’ve been working on with them is live performance advice for real people,” Bones said. Lots of contestants have amassed lots of fans on social media, but will they be able to impress the judges on stage? “They can play keys or guitar and sing, but it’s hard to go from playing in your room with the phone stalled to playing in this gigantic theater – not only for the judges but for the other contestants as well,” continued Bones. “I give them exercises to do so that they don’t panic and get nervous.” What is Bones’ biggest piece of advice he gave to candidates? To have confidence in who you are and to own it. “You only have two minutes to tell your whole story and your performance,” Bones said. “You want them to feel like they know a bit more after they leave the stage than before they step on it, so you have to know who you are as an artist.” The mentor said that the competition on “Idol” is more difficult than before, as all the contestants come in with incredible talent and experience. “It’s a different ball game and Hollywood Week is when you can really see that for the first time,” Bones said. Hollywood Week on “American Idol” airs Sunday and Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC7.

