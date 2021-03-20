Sacramento cinemas welcome moviegoers once again





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Many lined up for tickets Friday afternoon as theaters in the Sacramento area began to reopen. Sacramento County was briefly in the red level in October of last year, but people are now optimistic the theaters will stay open and couldn’t be happier. “The moment they said the theaters were opening, I booked my ticket right away,” movie buff Erieca Valdez told FOX40. While some of the movies currently available are showing at home, the folks at Century Laguna 16 in Elk Grove say it’s just not the same. Here is a list of Sacramento area cinemas that are reopening.

You know, looking at the big screen and the sound effects, you know? said movie buff Tommy Gutierrez. Moviegoers aren’t as happy with movie streaming as they are when they watch a movie in a theater. You have this IMAX and all that kind of stuff that’s so good for the ears, ”said movie buff Jenny Perez. However, Cinemark says that your cinematic experience will be a little different, that there will be buffer seats between you and other groups, and like in most places, you have to wear a mask during the movie. 2021 Oscar nominations announced: Mank leads with 10 nods

“But once you enter an auditorium and only when eating or drinking your movie theater snacks, you can temporarily remove your mask, and then we ask that you put it back on immediately,” Cinemark spokesperson Caitlin Piper said. . All theaters are limited to 25% of their capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less. Shows will sell faster and more often. Cinemark recommends that you purchase your tickets online. If you come on a whim, of course, you were still selling tickets in our theaters, but be aware that with the reduced capacity, we sell ourselves, ”Piper said. Meanwhile, as movie theaters have stepped up their cleaning routines and shifted showtimes to reduce overcrowding, most patrons say they are not worried about the virus. As long as everyone’s doing the right thing, you know who’s wearing the mask and keeping their hands clean, Gutierrez said. I think they do a really good job blocking the lines. I think it’s super cool that we have the whole back row today so it’s really fun, ”said Valdez. There is nothing better than movie theater popcorn. In Elk Grove, the 1 pm screening of “The Courier” was sold out, but Cinemark and others are offering to rent an entire theater for group screenings.



