Matt James reveals when he broke up with Rachael Kirkconnell and if he forgives her

Matt james opens on his break with Rachael Kirkconnell. In Friday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the former bachelor spoke about his reasons for being on the show and when he knew things had gotten worse, as well as his decision to part ways with Rachael and his reaction to the host. Chris Harrisonthe defense of its old flame.

For Matt, becoming a Bachelor was a way for him to be “intentional” with his time, opting to focus fully on his personal life rather than his professional life.

“Before being on the show, I put my life into commercial real estate, I put my life into everything I do with my non-profit organization. I did not put time in relation nor at any time. in dating, ”he explained. “… I had lived in New York for almost four years and I could count on the one hand by the number of dates I had been to.”

While Matt thought the show was an opportunity to focus on finding his potential matches without the “glitz, glamor and BS” of normal life, it didn’t turn out that way.

“I don’t think you could have written that. Things, the way they play out, they happen for a reason. For it to end like this, I would never have announced it,” he said. “I think that was a lot of how I was going to get into it. I had never been on another dating show, had never been on TV before, so I was very green. . As things start to unfold, life hits you quickly. “

One of those things was her relationship with Rachael, whoheprofessed his lovefor the final of The single person, and decided to leave the show in a committed, albeit unengaged, relationship. SureAfter the FinalRose, although,Matt revealedthat he broke up with Rachael amid his racism controversy, which came to light in Januaryan accused TikTok userthe graphic designer from previouslyintimidate himfor dating black men.

Then another useraccused herto love racist photos. Picturesalso surfacedof her at an Old Southplantation themed party while in college. Rachaelapologized sinceandasked peopleto stop defending his actions.

Matt didn’t know any of this, however, when he fell in love with Rachael while filming the series last year.

“You don’t have a phone. You don’t have a computer. You are completely left out of what’s going on, which really allows you to foster these relationships with women,” he said. he explains. “Actually, your friends, your family, would have something to say about it. When you come out of that bubble, you get reintroduced into all of these distractions, people’s opinions, and it started to get difficult.”

While rumors of Rachael’s past actions started circulating in January, Matt didn’t pay much attention to things until the first week of February, about two months after filming of the show ended. .

During those months, Matt and Rachael were on a sort of “extended honeymoon,” where he reveled in “really getting to know each other and discovering things that I love about her even more than I knew. not during filming “. Then, “everything came to a tipping point” when he could no longer avoid speculation on social networks.

“You don’t want to think that someone knows your person better than you do, so I take everything with a grain of salt. As this continues to unfold, it just hits a head,” he says, adding that Rachael has called him to discuss the situation first. “… It kept coming back, again, and then when it’s formally addressed in Rachael’s statement, it’s a devastating blow.”

“It’s heartbreaking because everything is real right now,” he added. “These aren’t rumors anymore. It’s real.”

It became more real when Chris defended Rachael’s past racist actions, encouraging people to offer him his “pardon” and denouncing the “police awake”, in an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. He apologized sinceand moved away of the deductible for a “period of time”.

“Watching this interview with Chris and Rachel, I thought I was in an alternate reality. It didn’t even seem real when it was released, ”Matt said. “It was sad. It was sad to hear that because I had so many conversations [with him] about how I was feeling, what I was going through in this crazy process that I was in, and it’s hard to imagine that he could really sympathize with what I was feeling. “

“Chris emphasized in his statement that he’s committed to doing the job, he’s taking a step back, so I respect that. I hope he will,” he continued. “I don’t think anyone should be trying to cancel. We should be calling him to do this job that he has indicated he wants to do.”

The situation with Rachael, Matt said, was “difficult” because his feelings for her “did not go away overnight.” Still, Matt knew that they just couldn’t be together at this point.

“When you see things like that, there are parts of me that you don’t understand. You have to take a step back and allow that person to do the job,” he said. “… I forgave her when she told me, but that doesn’t mean that I’m not disappointed, that I don’t want her to do better. For that to happen, I have to take some time. step back and let her do that. “

Since the news of their separation became public, Matt has received a slew of racist slurs online. In a post on her Instagram story, Rachael, who still believes her ex isThe love of his life,called these messages“repulsive.” Some of the insulting messages directed at Matturg prompted him to reconcile with Rachael because she didn’t know what she had done was wrong at the time. For Matt, however, it became a “frustrating” thing to hear.

“There are a lot of situations as we have seen over the past four years in our country where black people do not benefit from doubt, like Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor,” Matt said, naming the deceased black people. . after being shot. “There’s no way to take that back. As black people, we don’t have the same privilege of not knowing better. So it’s hard to hear that and have to explain it to people … why this is problematic. “

“That’s what was a little frustrating for me because I felt like a lot of this teaching and learning was on me,” he continued. “… This is why black people, in all these different situations, are exhausted from the emotional work of having to explain [things to people]. It is not our job. “

While Matt doesn’t think Rachael, or anyone for that matter, is irremediable, he doesn’t see a future relationship working between them.

“I think for Rachael there are a lot of things that we haven’t discussed that we probably should have talked about. I probably should have asked her more clarifying questions,” he said. “I’m giving her this space to do this. In the meantime, I’m working on myself.”

“I’m not going out together. I’m just focusing on getting back to this meaningful work in the community and I’m focusing on projects that are going to uplift all the work I’ve done in the city, things of particular interest that I enjoy outside of the city. reality TV, ”he continued, adding that while he has no regrets about appearing on the show“ at all ”, he would“ never ”appear in another season.