Sharon Stone reveals she was pressured to have sex with male co-stars





Sharon Stone opens up about her struggles with producers who asked her to have sex with her male co-stars for the sake of “onscreen chemistry.”

Sharon stone revealed that she had been pressured by various producers during her career to have sex with male co-stars. The Oscar-nominated star, who rose to fame in the 1992 thriller by filmmaker Paul Verhoevens, Primary instinct, became known as a sex symbol following the success of this film and has recently been seen in television series,Pawl. Despite a long career based primarily in television throughout the 1980s, Stone was far from a household name. Even a small part alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total recall did not raise his profile to any great extent. However, once Primary instinct arriving in theaters, it not only marked a new level of success for Stone, but also a new direction for cinema in general. Verhoeven had long since gained a reputation for incorporating risky elements into his films, but as a Dutch director his style of European cinema was something quite new to audiences, especially in America. Primary instinct was filled with sex and nudity, and received the greatest degree of attention for one scene in particular involving Stone. During her police interview for murder, Stones’ character Catherine Tramell uncrosses her legs to briefly reveal that she is not wearing any underwear. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Sharon Stone’s Basic Instinct Question Scene Remains So Controversial According to Variety, Stone revealed in his next memoir,The beauty of living twice, that in addition to being trapped in the aforementioned scene, male producers also repeatedly asked her to have sex with her male co-stars. The excuse given by these producers would have been that it would increase the on-screen chemistry between Stone and his male co-stars. Stone fails to name the producers she accuses of this blatant abuse of power, and by refusing to have sex with her co-stars, she has been put on trial difficult. “Read what Stone wrote about the situation below: I felt they could have just hired a talented co-star, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt that they could fuck it themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said it. It was not a popular response. I was considered difficult. In recent years in particular, the degree of sexual assault and sexism in the entertainment industry has become a major topic of discussion. The #MeToo movement has clearly played a big role in this regard, but these crimes haven’t just started in the latter part of the last decade. Instead, actresses like Stone dealt with what was once considered simply the nature of the industry. At one point in her memoir, Stone also refers to Ava Gardner – an acclaimed movie star throughout the 1950s, 60s and 70s – and realizes that she too was dealing with a male-dominated industry that often took advantage of his actresses. It’s tempting for some to say that with the arrival of #MeToo and the imprisonment of serial rapists, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein, that things are really changing for women in Hollywood. Sharon stones the allegations will certainly help shed more light on what women are subjected to as actresses, but much remains to be done to eliminate the culprits and facilitate these crimes. Next: Ratched: Every Easter Egg Movie & Reference On Ryan Murphy’s TV Show Source: Variety Who is Martian Manhunter? Justice League’s secret character Snyder Cut explained

About the Author Mike jones

(1301 published articles)

Mike Jones is an author, screenwriter, world traveler and movie buff. His work has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, and he is also a Berlinale Talents alumnus.







