WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions, March 19 Highlights | Launderer report





Credit: WWE.com SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair kicked off the show with a behind-the-scenes argument that ended with EST adamant that she wouldn’t come to The Boss’s aid tonight. From there, Banks stepped into the ring for a title defense against half of the women’s tag team champion, Nia Jax. Jax’s partner Shayna Baszler accompanied her to the square circle for the game. The very aggressive Banks attacked before opening the bell, obliterating Baszler and crushing Jax in the corner. A double knee attack, followed by a bulldog, followed before The Boss attempted to obtain a bank statement. Jax fired back and delivered a gorilla press snap for two. Jax added a second slam and a dropped elbow for another near-fall. She executed a perfect Samoan Drop but, again, could only keep the champion two. Belairs music played and the 2021 Royal Rumble winner made her way to ringside, keeping an eye on Banks as the break approached, despite her backstage warning moments earlier. Returning from the publicity, Jax targeted his opponent’s left leg, applying a stretch silencer before flipping Banks into the corner. She reapplied the submission but Banks escaped and delivered an inverted Meteora. As the action crumbled, Baszler entered the ring and inadvertently punched his own partner, allowing Banks to score the jackknife for the win. Result Banks defeated Jax Classroom B Analysis This preview of Sunday’s women’s tag team title game, in which Jax and Baszler will defend against Banks and Belair, was a welcome change in the tired formula. There was no long, bloated in-ring promo used to host the night’s main event. Instead, we had a brief back-and-forth behind the scenes that directly turned into a top-level title match. This match was a solid match that forced Banks to fight from below and alerted Belair, knowing full well that she had a better chance of leaving WrestleMania 37 with the women’s title if she faced The Boss instead of The Irresistible. Strength, seeming to support her. Corey Graves calling Baszler for possibly kicking Jax was an interesting development. Jax fought for the title and if she had won it would almost certainly have regained her attention, leaving her title to reign with Baszler to suffer. Did the Queen of Spades willfully cost Jax an advantage? It is certainly an interpretation. What is certain is Sunday night, the two teams fighting for the titles by tag have their own tension to overcome if they wish to leave the event with the gold. As a result, an otherwise pedestrianized match presents considerable drama for the creative team and the performers.







