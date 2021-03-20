Daniel Radcliffe was cast as a villain in Lost City Of D





Daniel Radcliffe will play the villain opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the upcoming Paramount movie The Lost City Of D.

Daniel radcliffeis set to play the villain in the upcoming Paramount movie,The lost city of DThe news comes barely a week after it was announced that comedian Patti Harrison had joined the cast. The action-packed romantic comedy turns into an incredibly star-studded project, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatumin. Bullock is also a producer of the film through his company, Fortis Films. Deadlinereports Radcliffe is the latest high-level talent to connect toLost City of D. Despite playing one of pop culture’s most iconic heroes (we’re watching you, Harry potter), Radcliffe will take on a villainous role in the film. The plot sees a lonely novelist (Bullock) and her book cover model (Tatum) plunged into a high-stakes jungle adventure after a kidnapping attempt goes awry. Related: What Daniel Radcliffe Did Before Harry Potter More details on Radcliffe’s role have yet to be revealed, but since he’s the villain, it’s likely his character was involved in the kidnapping attempt. Miracle workers, which he also produces. His last film role was also darker, playing a political prisoner in Escape from Pretoria (2020). Brothers Adam and Aaron Nee to direct The lost city of D, which was written by Dana Fox. Fox has a sparkling resume that most recently includes Disney writing Cruella. However, the idea of ​​history is attributed toHorrible bosses Seth Gordon. In addition to Bullock’s Fortis Films banner, the film is also supported by 3dot Productions, owned by producer Liza Chasin (Les Misrables, Baby Driver). NEXT: Doctor Strange vs Dumbledore: Who Would Win In A Fight? Source: deadline Justice League’s full Darkseid timeline explained

About the Author Robert peterpaul

(14 published articles)

Robert Peterpaul is a film / television writer for Screen Rant. He has been a professional writer / editor for over eight years, writing for high profile publications like HuffPost, Backstage and HOLA! United States, where he has been the weekend editor since 2016. Robert has also worked on various TV shows and films including: “America’s Got Talent” and “Access Hollywood” by NBC. When he’s not writing about entertainment, he’s entertaining. Robert has appeared in films like “King Cobra” by James Franco, television series such as “New Dogs, Old Tricks” by Amazon Prime and advertising campaigns for brands like T-Mobile. He also has a long acting career, making his Off-Broadway debut as a child. Speaking of childhood, Robert’s second home growing up was a blockbuster, where he praised “The Goonies” more times than any customer (always with a Sour Patch Kids side, of course). His undying passion for entertainment and storytelling continues to thrive. He thanks you for reading and hopes you will follow your happiness. You can follow him on Instagram / Twitter @robpeterpaul and at www.robertpeterpaul.com. More from Robert Peterpaul







