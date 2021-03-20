Weingarten Realty: River Oaks Theater has chosen not to renew its lease





The owner of the River Oaks Theater Landmark and the owner Weingarten Realty have still not found a compromise on the rent. Photo: Cary Darling Weingarten Realty, which owns and operates the River Oaks Shopping Center, says its tenant, the River Oaks Theater, has chosen to close rather than sign a new lease. The lease between Los Angeles-based Landmark Theaters, an art and movie theater chain that includes the River Oaks Theater and Weingarten Realty, expires March 31. “We were hoping to find a solution with Charles Cohen, the current owner of Landmark Theaters who bought the company from Mark Cuban,” a spokesperson for Weingarten said on Friday. “Weingarten Realty has submitted a generous offer waiving much of the 12 month past due rent and providing a 24 month payment schedule for the balance. We also proposed to allow Landmark to pay half the rent for the next six months to allow the theater to get through The Worst of the Pandemic. Unfortunately, Landmark could not see a path to profitability to renew the lease and therefore decided to close at the end of their lease. “We are grateful for Landmark’s long stay at the River Oaks Shopping Center, and we appreciate the close connection so many Houstonians have with the theater. Contrary to rumors, there are no plans to redevelop the theater at this time. can’t wait to find the theater, next big operator for the theatrical space. Round table on “ Save Our Landmark ” What: Southwest Alternate Media Project will host the “Save Our Landmark: Houston’s River Oaks Theater” panel discussion. Director Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”), film distributor Bob Berney (Picturehouse), historian and author David Welling (“Cinema Houston”), Houston Chronicle film critic Cary Darling and filmmaker / moderator Kyle Henry (“Room”) will discuss the theater. historical, cultural and economic importance. When: 7 p.m. March 31 Details: There is no charge for the Zoom chat. Visit SWAMPS Facebook page for more details. Landmark Theaters did not immediately respond to requests for comment. GET THE BACKGROUND: The River Oaks Theater, set to close at the end of the month, in talks again with owner Weingarten But on Thursday, a spokesperson for Landmark Theaters said that after many months of waiting for a response, both sides are making progress, “However, Weingarten insists that for a substantial period of the extension period, Landmark pays the same rent before the pandemic. Pre-Covid rent reflects a different world that does not take into account today’s realities or the foreseeable future. Landmark has also offered to pay an additional percentage of rent to allow to Weingarten to get closer to the pre-Covid rent. We hope Weingarten accepts our most recent offer, otherwise we have no choice but to close next week. “ The negotiating window has narrowed considerably, but it may still be open. As Houston’s last vintage cinema, the River Oaks – with its Art Deco exterior and red marquee – has held its court in West Gray since 1939. After Landmark Theaters was founded in 1974, the River Oaks became one of its first acquisitions barely two years. later. Last weekend, more than 100 demonstrators gathered outside the theater, many dressed in costumes inspired by the “Rocky Horror Picture Show”. The Houston Film Critics Society launched “Operation: Save Houston Cinema” and facilitated the sale of four recent screenings of “The Father”. [email protected]







Amber Elliott covers the arts and society for the Houston Chronicle.



Cary Darling joined the Houston Chronicle in 2017 where he writes on arts, entertainment, and pop culture, with an emphasis on film and media. A native of Los Angeles and a graduate of Loyola Marymount University, he has served as a reporter or editor at the Orange County Register, the Miami Herald, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. In addition, he has been self-employed for a number of publications including the Los Angeles Times and Dallas Morning News.

