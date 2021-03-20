Matthew McConaughey raises money for Texans





LOS ANGELES When he’s not shooting his latest blockbuster movie, there’s a good chance Matthew McConaughey is mentoring teenagers. It is one of his greatest passions. What would you like to know Visit the Just Keel Livin website to learn more about the non-profit organization

Fundraiser airs on Matthew McConaughey’s YouTube channel

It starts at 5 p.m. PT

The non-profit organization is now working to help those in the most urgent needs through the JKL Texas Relief Fund Texans affected by the frost McConaughey and his wife Camila started their non-profit organization Just Keep Livin to empower young people to lead better lives through mentorship and education to make healthy choices. The non-profit organization offers after-school programs at Title 1 schools in 13 different cities across the country. Their team provides children with eye-opening experiences showing them the way to a better life. The focus has always been on teens, and then Texas was hit by a powerful storm, the worst frost the state has seen in 70 years. “It’s a debilitating disaster because, in a way, it’s invisible. Fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, you see the graphic damage. This water damage, you don’t see it. You can drive in the water. street, and the neighborhood looks normal until you walk out the front doors, ”McConaughey said. As a result, the Texas native pivoted. His non-profit organization is now working to help those in need most through the JKL Texas Relief Fund Texans affected by the frost. “[We’re] help elderly people displaced from their homes. We are helping restore the needs of the people they lost, ”he said. McConaughey and Camila put on a virtual performance called “We Are Texas”. It included a range of natives, residents and supporters of Texas, from George Straight to Kelly Clarkson to Miranda Lambert. “I’m going to be DJ jammin’s generosity,” he said. Matthew McConaughey has long been aware of the power of his influence and has made it his mission not only to make good films, but also to have any luck he can inspire. The powerful Oscar acceptance speeches are great and reach millions, but it’s arguably his work at the macro level that drives the most change. He doesn’t have a lot more boots on the ground than McConaughey. “I want to have my hands in the clay to sweat,” he said. “I want to sweat doing the work I can do.” He can be found doing the job every day helping young people feel inspired to choose a better path. “We’ve worked with kids in Los Angeles, taken them to a beach cleanup in Los Angeles who’ve never been to the beach,” he said. Whether it’s helping kids across the country, breaking the cycle, or stepping up to a crisis like it is in Texas, its reason is simple. “I can. I am a have. If I can inspire you and give you an aspiration, then say I would like to fit this into my life, lend a hand where I can. I take the honor to be able to do so. , ” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos