Prince Harry invokes his mother’s memory in foreword to new book for bereaved children of frontline workers





To mark the UK’s Day of Reflection next Tuesday on the anniversary of the first national lockdown, the Duke of Sussex wrote the foreword to “Hospital by the Hill”, a draft book by the grieving charity for children in Hampshire, says Simon.

It follows the story of a youngster grappling with the death of his mother, who worked at a local hospital on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.

“If you are reading this book, it is because you have lost your parent or loved one, and while I wish I could have hugged you now, I hope this story can comfort you knowing that you you’re not alone, ”Harry’s message begins.

He then draws on his own experience of grieving at a young age and reflects on how it made him feel.

“When I was a young boy, I lost my mother. At the time, I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole in me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time this hole will be filled with so much love and support, ”Harry continued. “We all deal with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to Heaven, I’ve been told that their spirit, love, and memories of them don’t. They are always with you and you can keep them forever. I find it to be true. “ The prince ends the introduction by sharing his understanding of loneliness and grief, telling readers “the feeling will pass.” “And I’ll make you a promise – you’ll feel better and stronger once you’re ready to talk about how you feel.” Princess Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997 alongside his partner, Dodi Fayed, and his driver, Henri Paul, as their vehicle was chased by paparazzi on motorcycles. Harry is expected to join his brother, William, in July when a statue of Diana is installed at Kensington Gardens in London. The sculpture was commissioned by The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex and is expected to be unveiled on the occasion of what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday. It will be the first time the couple have seen each other since Harry moved to California with his family. Harry recently referred to a breakup with William when he met Oprah. Harry and his brother William have already revealed their own mental health issues following the death of their mother. Speaking in a BBC documentary in 2019, the The Duke of Cambridge said he felt “a pain like no other” after his death and encouraged people to be more open with their personal feelings and struggles. “I think when you are grieving at a very young age – at any time really, but especially at a young age, I can resonate closely with that – you feel a pain like no other pain, and you know that in your life that is. going to be very difficult to find something that is going to be an even worse pain than that, ”said William. Harry told a UK newspaper podcast in 2017 that he sought advice to deal with her grief after her brother suggested she seek professional help. “I can say with certainty that losing my mother at the age of 12 and thus ending all my emotions for the past 20 years has had a pretty serious effect not only on my personal life but also on my work,” Harry said. “Then I started having a few conversations and then all of a sudden all of this grief that I had never dealt with came to the fore. I was like, ‘There’s actually a lot of things here that I have to deal with. ‘” Simon Says founder Sally Stanley said the idea for a new book to help bereaved children of key workers emerged last spring. Stanley said the death of a loved one is “difficult at any point in the life of a child or young person”, but the measures introduced to combat the virus “make it much more difficult for them to say goodbye like we’re used to. ” “I hope this book will help children and young people remember their special someone whose job it was to help others,” she added. Author Chris Connaughton said he felt “privileged” to have the opportunity to write the book and tackle these emotional issues for young people. “I wanted him to offer connection, support and hope through the difficult and horrific times of grieving,” he said. He added that it was an honor to have Prince Harry’s support for the project “and to share his open, sincere and honest words with children across the country”. The book, which will be available for very young in UK who was affected by the death of a key worker, highlights the services offered by three bereavement organizations – Simon Says, Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos