One Listen: The Plugs I Met 2 album review by Benny The Butcher

Although he’s been making great music for almost two decades, Benny The Butcher is a name that has spent much of this century only in underground circles. Following a series of incredible projects with the years 2018 Tana Talk 3, Years 2019 The takes that I have encountered and 2020s Burden of proofBenny is now starting to step into the limelight fully and earn the respect and recognition for being one of today’s best rappers.

Elite delivery, relentless authenticity and incredible calligraphy are just a few of the traits that set it apart. As a key member of Griselda Records, Benny was instrumental in bringing grimy street rap back to the forefront of modern hip-hop, contributing significantly to the success, quality and consistency of Griseldas. .

Harry Fraud, executive producer of The Plugs I Met 2, arrives in 2021 after a handful of projects produced last year, including his collaboration with Curren $ y, The OutRunners. The fraud is known for a unique production catalog featuring creative samples, East Coast influence, and a diversity of styles. Burden of Proof has shown that Benny is more than willing to expand his style and production selection, and it will be interesting to see what types of production are on offer in The Plugs I Met 2.

Benny is just one of the best rappers out there right now, so my expectations for this project are naturally very high. Obviously, opinions can change dramatically on an album over time. However, here are my first reactions when I first listened to the album.

Benny the Butcher and Harry Fraud: The traffic jams I have encountered 2 (March 19, 2020)

When Tony met Sosa

Opening with a triumphant, jazzy instrumental is a fantastic start and a perfect fit with Bennys’ style. Benny’s performance is elite, with a verse to start the album that is on point. It’s just a great intro overall; I really feel like I could have listened to this one for over two and a half minutes. If this level of quality continues, it will be a special project.

Overall ft. Chinx

This beat has a more laid back feel and even a bit of a dark, tropical vibe looping into the background of the production. It feels like a late-night griselda car ride through Havana. Bennys’ first two verses are quality, and the Chinx functionality fits in very well with the track. Another very good song.

Plug in Talk ft 2 Chainz

This song definitely takes on the much darker vibe than the first two songs: Definitely a vintage Harry Fraud beat with the dark soul sample on loop. The chemistry between Benny and Fraud definitely seems to be in perfect sync. The 2 Chainz feature is a really welcome addition, ending another positive addition to the project.

Live by it

Live by It is definitely a solid song, but probably the least intriguing of the first four to date. Bennys’ performance is excellent, as always, with a consistently pleasant delivery and pleasant verses. However, the production is just a little less captivating than some of the other songs. A bad song by no means, and actually a great addition anyway.

Talkin Back ft. Fat joe

An interesting rhythm maybe not my favorite, but another vibe that fits perfectly with the theme and the sound of the album so far. A good first verse from Benny is followed by an energetic verse from Fat Joe which isn’t that bad (except for that Wuhan Virus bar). It won’t be one of the strongest songs on the project.

No instructions

The sixth track softens the mood again, following the upbeat and energetic Talkin Back. Im really enjoying Bennys slow delivery here and the really moving verses. While the sound might not be the catchiest, this song is really great on first listen, and a great introspective track from Benny.

Longevity ft. French Montana and Jim Jones

First thought: why is there a French Montana feature on this album? Either way, the Bennys style continues to adapt to Harry Fraud samples and drum kicks so easily. He’s really proven that he can rap to pretty much any beat at this point, and matching it up with some great Harry Fraud beats is almost unfair. The French Montanas verse is bad (as expected), and honestly, I don’t know how or why it ended up on the project. Jim Jones’ verse is correct, not really captivating, but not bad either. Bennys’ first verse and a strong beat save the track to keep it solid.

Remorse of the survivors ft. Rick hyde

Benny is back on the slow delivery to Harry Fraud’s slow, moving pace. Again, the slowed-down production brings out the more introspective side of Bennys’ art, focusing on some of the negative consequences of the lifestyle he lived. Rick Hydes’ verse suits the song and theme well, and is followed by a final verse from Benny that really ends a beautiful song.

Thanksgiving

As the first single from The Plugs I Met 2, Thanksgiving set the tone for the album’s release, and now serves as an outro for the project. The upbeat production brings the album back and ends the album on a triumphant note. The outro allows Benny to close the album on a large elite delivery and rap show, and closes a very solid project.

Overall, on a first listen, I’m happy with Bennys ‘sequel to his 2019 EP. Harry Frauds’ production has been impressive, as expected, providing Benny with a range of quality soul vocals samples. , synths, various percussions and constantly superimposed rhythms. Bennys’ performance has never been bad on a project, and The Plugs I Met 2 is no different. I feel comfortable saying that Benny has established himself as one of the best rappers of the present day, with such a performance and technical prowess over the past few years that very few have matched. Bennys has never left the hunger and passion for his music, and he has all the skills to effortlessly adapt to a variety of sounds and make great music. The consistency of his journey over the past few years is quite difficult to match in rap, and this project does nothing but help him build his already established discography. I really enjoy the transitions from the triumphant feel of When Tony Met Sosa and Thanksgiving to the darker introspective feel of No Instructions and Survivors Remorse, and I think the variety of emotions contributes positively to the record. The variety of flows and deliveries is also very refreshing and adds a lot. The Plugs I Met 2 is one of the strongest releases of the year to date, and I expect it to retain that status.

Favorite songs: When Tony met Sosa, no instructions, Plug Talk, overall

Album rating: 80/100