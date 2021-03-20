Sebastian Stan didn’t invite Anthony Mackie to Bucky Barnes 106 birthday party





Sebastian Stan threw a 106th birthday party for his MCU character Bucky Barnes on location in Prague, but his co-star Anthony Mackie was not invited.

In a hilarious offscreen moment, Anthony Mackie blames Sebastian Stan for not inviting him to Bucky Barness’s 106th birthday party. The two actors are the stars of the new MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first episode of which dropped today on Disney +. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place following the events of Avengers: Endgame, reuniting with the characters of Mackies The Falcon / Sam Wilson and Stans Winter Soldier / Bucky Barnes once again heroic. However, the two titular characters also face both the responsibility and the heartache left behind by their dear friend Captain America. In Buckys’ case, Captain America was his oldest and closest friend until he was captured and experienced by the authoritarian organization HYDRA. HYDRA has armed Bucky to carry out assassinations and put him into cryogenic stasis between jobs, allowing him to live decades longer than is natural. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Captain America: The Winter Soldier Has A Plot Hole From The Age Of Bucky Barnes In a recent interview with THAT ONE promote The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the reporter followed up on a tidbit from a previous interview in which Stan said he hosted a 106th birthday party in Prague for Bucky. Asked about the party, Mackie hilariously intervened, look, vintage Sebastian Stan, that meant not inviting Anthony Mackie. The two laughed as Stan explained that the series was all about Bucky: it was Bucky Barnes takes Europe. Mackie then joked that he was going to throw a birthday party for his character, Sam Wilson, and Stan is not invited. This funny, sarcastic joke between the two stars of the show is actually what led to the creation of the show in the first place. Their onscreen counterparts have a strong love-hate relationship that results in some hilarious moments just like the ones we get offscreen. To make sure the comedic chemistry between the two actors doesn’t get lost onscreen, series director Kari Skogland said she and the writers have watched all of the press interviews from other MCU films. to really examine their comedic relationship. Stan and Mackie are longtime fan favorites, their fun real-life jabs against each other and the other co-stars make some of their most-watched press junkets. Fans have even gone so far as to make compilation videos of their best offscreen moments. While Mackie and Stan may not have been invited to each other’s birthdays, they have been invited to everyone’s house with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which certainly won’t disappoint if the onscreen chemistry matches their relationship offscreen. More: Falcon & Winter Soldier Easter Egg Sets Up The TRUE Inhumans MCUs Source: THAT ONE Falcon & Winter Soldier Easter Egg sets up the MCU’s TRUE Inhumans

About the Author Nadira Goffe

(34 published articles)

Nadira Goffe is a film / television news editor for Screen Rant. She received her MA in Media Studies from Leeds University in 2019. Additionally, Nadira is a podcast host, writer and occasional baker. She is based in her hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More from Nadira Goffe







