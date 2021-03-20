Justin Bieber congratulates his wife Hailey Bieber for supporting him through “a really bad place” in his life | Entertainment

Justin Bieber praised his wife Hailey Bieber for helping him through a really bad place he found himself a year ago.

The 27-year-old singer revealed he was struggling with his mental health about 12 months ago and credits his wife Hailey whom he married in 2018 for being there for him regardless, despite the very difficult time. for both of them.

Justin spoke as he discussed his new album, Justice, in a reading session and said that one of the songs called Unstable was written about this time in their relationship.

He said: One of the tracks on the album is called Unstable, and for me it’s a really moving song because I was in a very, very bad place – maybe a year ago.

“Luckily my wife was right there for me through it all and so the whole message of the song is You Loved Me When I Was Unstable.”

She really held me back and, you know, continued to love me through a really tough, tough season that I was in – so the person in the song was me.

It really resonates where I was. I think there are probably a lot of other people who have been in that same position, and my goal has always been to be relatable.

Make music that everyone can talk to, or at least most people.

Hitmaker Yummy said he was determined to make sure to highlight the struggles in his life as well as the loving moments he has with Hailey because he wants people to know that his life is no perfect.

He added: There is a balance between being in love but also being human and having these moments of instability and wondering, will things ever get back to normal?

I think it’s important for me not just to talk about what’s in love – which is really part of my life right now – but to talk about some of the struggles.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Hailey recently said she can see each other and Justin be together forever.

She said: I’m learning new things about him, about myself and about our relationship all the time. Do we have little fights and stuff we need to work on sometimes? Yeah sure, but it really doesn’t sound like work, because I love it so much. I see forever with him.

I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not. Is it more difficult in the eyes of the public? Absolutely. But I think we’re both based on our faith. I’m not saying it’s that easy thing that doesn’t require work. We are talking to a therapist. We do what we have to do.