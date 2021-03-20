Invincible Premier to get drive-thru screening at Transformed Rose Bowl





Amazon’s new animated superhero series, Invincible, will be promoted with a free event that features it as a drive-through feature in the Rose Bowl Stadium.

To celebrate the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s new superhero animated series Invincible, a special event in Los Angeles will allow fans to see the first two episodes during a drive-in screening at the Rose Bowl. The socially distant experience also includes food from the lounge Burger Mart and Invinciblethemed surprises, and it’s completely free. It begins with the guests driving through an immersive ensemble that recreates the world of the series as the corresponding audio plays over the car stereo. Each vehicle will receive loot bags from personnel playing World Defense Agents, then be guided to the venue for photo ops, free burgers, and finally a drive-in cinema-style screening of the show. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Invincible # 1 Re-Release Celebrates Next Amazon Series There is also a live DJ, a show of super strength from Invincible himself, and various surprises. The event will take place on Friday March 26 and Saturday March 27, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The screening will begin at 8:30 p.m. and guests are asked to allow 15 minutes for the full introductory experience before parking for the show. Tickets can be booked at Street cinema. From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and based on the Skybound comic / Image of the same name of Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long animated superhero show that revolves around Mark, seventeen. Grayson (Steven Yeun), who like every other guy his age except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (JK Simmons). But as Mark develops his own powers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Invincible stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, JK Simmons as Nolan Grayson, Sandra Oh as Deborah Grayson, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Mark Hamill as Art, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Walton Goggins as Cecil Steadman, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Chris Diamantopolous as Doc Seismic, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Gray Griffin as vocals Shrinking Rae and Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl), Melise as Dupli-Kate, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler 1 and Mauler 2 and Monster Girl (as Monster) and Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, with Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Sonequa Martin -Green as Green Ghost, Mahershala Ali as Titan, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Nicole Byer as Vanessa and Fiona, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, Jon Hamm as Steve, Djimon Hounsou as Martian Emperor and Ezra Miller as DA Sinclair. The series arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 26, 2021. KEEP READING: Watch Amazon’s Invincible And Finally Discover Its Superhero Powers Source: Street cinema Boys’ College spin-off adds three new cast members

