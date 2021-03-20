American Horror Story Season 10 Title Announcement





A title for the long-awaited tenth season of the American Horror Story anthology series has been released, revealing a lot about the season ahead.

The title of the tenth season of american horror story was finally revealed. The anthology series premiered on FX in September 2011 with a different horror story each season exploring a haunted place or specific time period. Although each season introduces new characters, many actors have played in several seasons of the series. This season will bring back familiar faces like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock and Kathy Bates, as well as new faces like Macaulay Culkin. The tenth season has already been delayed for a year due to the pandemic, which has kept fans in agony and anticipation for what will happen. Show creator Ryan Murphy, for his part, dropped little clues every now and then, mostly in the form of the season’s poster featuring a coastal landscape. that it has been reported that the tenth season will be different from the previous seasons of the series, which has puzzled fans. Now it looks like fans will have a clearer picture of what the season will be. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Murphy took to social media to announce the title of the show's tenth season, which is,American Horror Story: Double Feature Film. He confirmed, then posted a teaser with the text, 'Two horrible stories … one season. One by the sea … one by the sand '. Murphy's post and the full teaser can be viewed below: In previous seasons, the show has focused on a singular narrative that revolves around the theme, so it's surely a different concept right now with its storytelling. This preview also confirms many fan theories that the season will have a nautical and coastal theme. Given that this particular season has had more of a budget to work with than before, it's clear the show is taking new steps and working to make this landmark season one of a kind. While the title likely doesn't offer any predictions or speculation, viewers now have a sense of where the season is set, and it won't be long before a trailer is released. Based on what has been presented, it's obvious that the show will return in a new and special way. Although very little is known about the next season ofamerican horror story,Fans have a lot to look forward to with the franchise and time will tell what this season has in store for them.









