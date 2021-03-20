Edge defeats Jey Uso in first WWE SmackDown match in 10 years | Launderer report





Photo credit: WWE.com. In his first WWE SmackDown match in 10 years, Edge defeated Jey Uso on Friday night, meaning he will be the Special Responsible for the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at Fastlane on Sunday. Edge finished Uso with a spear. However, the winner of the main event couldn’t enjoy his victory for long, as Reigns quickly appeared after the match and speared him. Reigns then turned his attention to Bryan, who served as the color commentator, then snuck up on a distracted Bryan and attacked him before throwing him into the ring for Reigns, who threw a spear at the title challenger. before the end of the show. Edge is embroiled in a rivalry with The Tribal Chief, as he won the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match and chose the Universal titleholder as his opponent at WrestleMania 37 after Reigns implored him to do so. Bryan also slipped into the fray, however, having won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match in the eponymous pay-per-view on February 21 and had a title match against Reigns immediately following that match. While Bryan failed, he beat Jey Uso in a steel cage match to win another title shot against Reigns, which resulted in the removal of the tag team match between Edge and Bryan against Reigns and Uso from the Fastlane card. The Superstar Rated-R didn’t like Bryan jumping in front of him for a universal title opportunity, which has led to some tense moments between them in recent weeks. It was also probably the driving force behind Edge trying to get involved in the Fastlane title game between Reigns and Bryan. Two weeks ago on SmackDown when signing the Reigns vs Bryan contract, Uso said he wanted to be Fastlane’s special executor, only for Edge to show up and throw his hat in the ring as well. Edge challenged Uso to a game this week with the winner earning the right to be the performer and chair Reigns vs. Bryan on pay-per-view. Stakes aside, Edge vs Uso was important as it marked the veteran’s first game on SmackDown in a decade. He was the face of the Blue Mark when he retired 10 years ago from what was seen as a career-ending neck injury. However, The Rated-R Superstar returned to the 2020 Royal Rumble, and Friday’s game was another big milestone in their comeback. He could help decide his opponent at WrestleMania after beating Uso at SmackDown and securing the right to be a Special Executor at Fastlane. ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).







