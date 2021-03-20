Working With Bollywood Superstars Has Been A Fantastic Experience | Raj Surani (Director of Octopus Entertainment)





Life offers us many opportunities and we have to be bold enough to seize those opportunities and turn them into success. As the saying goes, Make it simple but meaningful, Raj Surani absolutely justifies this quote with his inspirational journey and incredible success from an extra to the successful dance coordinator and director of Octopus Entertainment. Let’s take a look at his trip. As a teenager, Raj Surani started working as an extra in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khans film Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai with the song Koi Mil Gaya. He started doing it to earn extra pocket money and soon the world of glamor fascinated him and the fascination turned into passion. Raj quickly decided to become a dancer because dancers would make more money back then and Raj needed to earn more. Raj has worked with many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Khanna, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham and many more. Almost all of the songs in the movie have been hit parades like Koi Mil Gaya, Humraaz, Jeene Ke Hai Char Din, Maahi Ve and many more. Speaking of his experiences, Raj says I’ve never seen SRK lose his temper on set. He keeps learning the steps until he gets it right. He speaks well and never shouts. My first and last concert as a dancer was with him. You can see me next to SRK in the title song of Om Shanti Om. SRK stands for energy. John is the style. Salman Khan has a completely different aura. Every time he enters the set, everyone goes silent without having to tell them. When that happens, you know Salman Bhai has entered the set. We brought the bodybuilding and six-pack trend among dancers. Salman often tells me, Tum log laaye ho yeh sab. But Salman would often ask me whenever he had a song program lined up. I worked with him, I went to his house several times. Raj even toured with Will Smith when he came to India. It was indeed a great moment for Raj and his team. It is not only about the star actors, but he has even worked with famous choreographers like Bosco Martis and César, Remo DSouza, Ahmed Khan, Raju Khan, Farah Khan, etc. on several levels. While working with stars in all major projects, Raj gained the confidence to become a dance coordinator. He single-handedly arranged 300 dancers for the greatest song All The Best Title Track at a very young age. Rohit Shetty was impressed with her efficiency and incredible work. Since then, Raj has succeeded in his career like anything. Reflecting on his trip, Raj said luck and hard work were both important. Everyone works hard but it takes luck. You need the right person at the right time to be successful later in life, even if that’s a little bit of advice. He became the successful dance coordinator and quickly started his own studio named Octopus Entertainment and earned the respect he always deserved. Raj Surani has worked his way to success 24 hours a day. He has inspired many people with his journey. He really has proven himself. Posted on March 19, 2021

