Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshita Mudgal, Sooraj Pancholi, and more …

Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to be part of ‘Ram Setu’

Bombay– Actress Jacqueline Fernandez posted a photo on Instagram with “Ram Setu” co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha on Friday, announcing the debut of the ambitious film.

“Here we are !!! #ramsetu feels so grateful and blessed to be a part of this movie !!!” Jacqueline wrote in the caption.

The cast began with director Abhishek Sharma’s Mahurat snap on Thursday.

Besides “Ram Setu”, Jacqueline will also be seen in “Bachchan Pandey”, “Bhoot Police”, “Kick 2”, “Cirkus” and “Attack” in the coming months.

Akshita Mudgal: Ishk By Zor Nahi represents the women of today

Bombay– Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is on the TV show “Ishk By Zor Nahi”, says her character is very relevant in our time. Akshita says her show is about the independence of women today and how they feel about love.

“The show really represents the young woman of today. While women today are fiercely independent and don’t believe in conforming to standards, we do believe in the power of love and its wholesomeness. Love makes us better humans, more selfless, generous and kind, ”she says.

The actress adds that her character is the “epitome” of “self-love”.

“For me, self-love is the most precious. When we fall in love with ourselves, we can love our partners better. My character Ishqi is the epitome of self-love and I’m sure viewers will appreciate her liveliness on screen, ”she said.

“Ishq By Zor Nahi” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Sooraj Pancholi: I would like to play a negative character

Bombay– Sooraj Pancholi can’t wait to play a villain. He wants to try a negative character that’s layered and full of shades of gray and conflict.

“So far I have only explored theater, action and a dance film. I want to play a negative character, quite layered and filled with gray and conflict. As an actor, exploring such a character would be fun, and it also gives you a chance to act a lot more, ”Sooraj told IANS.

Sooraj’s latest film “Time To Dance” opened last week, and he is currently busy with his upcoming film “Hawa Singh”. The film is a biopic of the legendary boxer Captain Hawa Singh, who won the Asian Games gold medal in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions, in 1966 and 1970. He was also the winner of the national championships 11 times consecutive from 1961 to 1972.

“Hawa Singh” is written by Junaid Wasi and directed by Prakash Nambiar. The first poster for the film was unveiled by Salman Khan on social media in February last year.

“Right now my dream movie will be Hawa Singh and I am completely focusing on this movie. I learn a lot of things, including my character’s dialect. This film requires a lot of preparation and I don’t think of anything else ”, signed Sooraj.

Rajkummar Rao ends 11 years in Bollywood, thank you fans

Bombay– Actor Rajkummar Rao uploaded a slideshow of his film photos on Friday night to celebrate his 11th birthday in the film industry. He also wrote an emotional message for fans in the Instagram post, thanking them for their love and support.

“ACKNOWLEDGMENT. So grateful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been poured out to me. From my first film to this day – you have never stopped believing in me, many thanks for that. All of this would not have been possible without your love and support. Here is a promise that I will continue to work the hardest and entertain each of you always and forever. Great love, “he wrote.

The actor made his debut with the 2010 film “Love Sex Aur Dhokha” and went on to make films such as “Shahid”, “Aligarh”, “Newton” and “Made In China”. He won a national award for his titular role in the 2013 Hansal Mehta film “Shahid”.

The actor was recently seen in the Oscar nominated film “The White Tiger”. His next exit is “Badhaai Do”, opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Malaika Arora shows how to twerk

Bombay– Malaika Arora decided Thursday to give fans impromptu lessons on twerking. She posted a video on Instagram that captures her performing a few twerks, and she also invited fans to post videos of their efforts.

In the clip, Malaika twerks on Jason Derulo’s “Wiggle” number, wearing gym shorts and a sports bra.

“Twerking my way through the weekend …… jiggle, jiggle…. let’s see what you got. Share your videos, ”wrote Malaika in the caption.

The video currently has over 16 lakh views on the photo sharing website.

Malaika continues to share snapshots of her personal and professional life on digital platforms to entertain her fans and followers.

Alaya F shares her ‘happy clicks on the beach’

Bombay– Bollywood actress Alaya F looks stunning in a black mesh bodycon paired with denim. She posed for the photoshoot at the beach.

Alaya, actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter, posted the photos on Instagram, and describes them as: “Happy Clicks on the Beach.”

Known for her quirky and fun social media posts, Alaya is an avid user of the digital platform to stay in touch with her fans and followers.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” last year.