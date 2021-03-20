Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan honored with International Film Archives Prize | Movie | DW

“As artists, I believe we have a duty to preserve what we create,” said Amitabh Bachchan, speaking at the award ceremony hosted by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), a conglomerate of film archives from around the world.

“Our work represents a life of passion and dedication to our profession. We must be careful to preserve this legacy in memory of all who have come before us and in recognition of the moving image as an art form and visual document of humanity, “Bachchan said at the event. which was broadcast live simultaneously from Mumbai, Brussels and Lausanne.

Various tributes to the Indian actor’s contribution to the preservation of the country’s film heritage were paid during the ceremony, including through video messages from Hollywood directors Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese, both former FIAF award winners.

Scorsese, the first winner of the award in 2001, hailed Amitabh Bachchan’s film career spanning five decades and comprising over 200 film appearances: “He is a famous actor who has put on considerable weight and reputation behind the cause of film preservation.

Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy

The legendary Bollywood actor was born in 1942 to the famous Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his Sikh wife, Teji Bachchan.

Bachchan, or “Big B” as his fans call him, began his acting career in 1969. After various appearances in Hindi films, his breakthrough came with the film. Zanjeer (The Chain) in 1975, where he played the role of an honest cop who runs into the leader of a criminal gang.

This role, as well as performances in the following films, notably Deewar (The Wall, 1975), in which he portrays a man disillusioned with the idealism of an honest life, resonates with the masses of socialist India and earns him the epithet of “angry young man”.

‘Naseeb’ (Fate), from 1981, was another film that cemented the reputation of the ‘angry young man’

By Sholay (Ember), a 1975 western-style film about two crooks escaping from prison, it has become cult in India.

In the 1990s, Bachchan also became extremely popular in Afghanistan playing in Khuda gawah (God is the witness), in the lead role of an Afghan tribal leader.

He also appeared in the Hollywood film Gatsby the magnificent alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

He is among the richest actors in the world, with an estimated net worth of $ 400 million (337 million).

Beyond India and Afghanistan, it is extremely popular in the Middle East, especially in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

A taxi driver decorated his car with photos of Bachchan in Afghanistan, where the actor is also popular

Threatened cinematographic heritage of South Asia

India has not been very good at preserving its films, according to Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder of the Mumbai-based Film Heritage Foundation, which nominated Bachchan for the FIAF award. “By 1950, India had lost almost 70% of its films, and of the 1,338 silent films made in India, barely 29 had survived, many of which were only fragments,” he said. .

The Indian actor was nominated for his advocacy efforts to preserve Indian cinema and related memorabilia, as well as the celluloid prints of the films he produced and starred in, FIAF said in a press release before the ceremony.

The International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), of which the Indian Film Heritage Foundation is affiliated, is an organization based in Brussels.

It was founded in 1938 in Paris by the Cinémathèque française, the British Film Institute, the Museum of Modern Art Film Library and the Reichsarchiv in Germany, which was moreover one of the first film databases in the world, established under Hitler and Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, who was also among the founders of the federation.