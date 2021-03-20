Wynonna Earp recap and spoilers: S4, E9, ‘Crazy’

A serial killer is on the loose in Purgatory and they have a specific pattern on their brain. Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of the latest Wynonna Earp.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 9, “Crazy,” which airs Friday on Syfy.

Purgatory sees a reshuffle in its powerful players as Wynonna earp is coming to an end, with Doc Holliday and Nicole Haught taking on new responsibilities. And while Wynonna Earp may not be as reckless and self-defeating as she had been in the midseason premiere, the gunslinger still has to wonder how far she would go to make her wish come true. darker ones when a new demon begins to stack a body. count all over town.

As Wynonna and Nicole engage in a friendly fight, the Earp sisters attempt to convince Nicole to become the new sheriff of Purgatory, with Nicole firmly declining the offer and heading to Shorty’s to drink her feelings. Owner Randy Nedley informs Nicole that her assistant Rachel freed her invisible boyfriend Billy Clanton while everyone was concerned about the enchanted confetti from Waverly’s bachelorette party. As Jeremy Chetri informs the Earps that an apparent vampire is hunting in Purgatory, Wynonna takes this as an opportunity to speak with Doc.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

RELATED: Wynonna Earp Boss Won’t Give Up To Get A Fifth Season

With Doc having usurped the demon Amon as the new owner of The Glory Hole, Wynonna easily tracks Doc down to the nightclub, still populated by former Amon minions. Doc rejects Wynonna’s offer to rekindle their romance before she reveals that an apparent vampire is attacking the residents of Purgatory, but Doc denies knowing who is responsible. As Jeremy examines the body of a second victim, he and Waverly note that the injuries are too far away to be caused by a vampire before realizing the victims have had their brains removed and are both local trivia champions. bar.

As Wynonna and Waverly confront the suspect, Doug Werner, they realize that he has eaten the brains of his victims to increase his intelligence, although he is too obtuse to notice that this murderous diet has had no effect. . The sisters discover that the real culprit is actually Doug’s girlfriend, Jeannie, a genius who made Doug Brains fulfill his wish to become the smartest man in Purgatory. While Jeanne is imprisoned, Doug remains at large and Wynonna and Jeremy decide to win the next trivia night to lure the killer in where they compete with secret trivia enthusiast Doc.

Doug goes to the police station to free Annie and decides to feast on Wynonna’s brain, using his wishes to restrain the gunslinger. Jeremy triumphs at the trivia party, but not before Rachel reveals that Nicole is avoiding taking on the sheriff’s job after she already reacted badly and heavily intoxicated when she was outclassed by the Clantons. Doc arrives at the police station in time to save Wynonna from Doug as he succumbs to the side effects of eating raw human brains, dying under Jeannie’s gaze.

RELATED: Wynonna Earp Shares WayHaught Bachelorette Party Photos

In the aftermath, Docconsoles Nicole moving beyond her previous embarrassing display to claim the sheriff’s post for herself while Nedley gives her her seal of approval. However, the ending is much less happy for Wynonna who confronts Jeannie and decides to end her for being far too dangerous to be set free, especially after manipulating Doug and killing for him. As Jeannie offers Wynonna her greatest wishes, including winning back Doc’s love and preparing for an impending unknown threat, the Gunslinger performs his Purgatory freeing another demon while Wynonna continues to stubbornly confront the future alone.

Produced by SEVEN24 Films and IDW Entertainment, Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano as lead character, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly, Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught and Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday. New episodes of season 4 of Wynonna Earp airing Fridays on Syfy.

KEEP READING: Wynonna Earp: Why Xavier Dolls Actor Shamier Anderson Left The Show

WandaVision: Has the final role of the Darcy series been cut?





About the Author