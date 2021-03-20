Did you know that Ranveer Singh’s grandmother, Chand Burke, was an actor, took a break from Bollywood by Raj Kapoor?





Ranveer Singh is by far one of the most successful actors in Bollywood today. With a string of blockbuster films to his name, he’s at his peak. Back when Ranveer entered the film industry, there was a lot of talk about his relationship with Sonam Kapoor. However, what many may not know is that his paternal grandmother, Chand Burke, was a successful actor in his day. She made her Hindi film debut in Raj Kapoor’s Boot Polish. The 1954 film, about two orphans, was an RK Films production with strong socialist undertones. The film’s child star, Baby Naaz, even got a Special Mention at the 1955 Cannes Film Festival. Ranveer’s grandmother, Chand, played the wicked aunt of the two orphans. She continued to appear in character roles in the 1950s and 1960s, but without much significance. However, Chand was not just a Hindi film actor. She was a household name in Punjabi films before the score. In fact, she was well known in films made in Lahore for her dancing skills and was called “Dancing Lily of Punjab”. Chand was married to a writer and director Niranjan, from whom she divorced. She then married a businessman called Sundar Singh Bhavnani. She had two children with him, his daughter Tonya and his son Jagjit. Ranveer is Jagjit’s son. Chand was a Christian by birth and was born in modern Pakistan. His brother Samuel Martin Burke was an Indian civil service officer and diplomat, who had written a number of books on foreign policy. Also read: Priyanka Chopra talks about her Hindu, Christian and Islamic upbringing in interview with Oprah. Watch the new promo Ranveer and Sonam share a connection – Ranveer’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, and Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, are second cousins. Ranveer married Deepika Padukone in 2018 in scenic Lake Como, Italy. The two dated a long time before they got married. They have also worked together in a number of films, including Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They will also be seen together in Kabir Khan’s 83s.

