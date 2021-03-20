Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By





Money control









Masterclass - New financial platform - Virtual event

Masterclass - New financial platform - Virtual event


Global indices turned negative following a spike in US bond yields and a surge in COVID-19 cases across the world, including India, leading to profit taking at higher levels.

Small and mid-cap underperformance, 31 BSE-500 stocks that fell 10-30% in one week


Coronavirus LIVE

Coronavirus news highlights: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calls lockdown an option as state tightens limits


Last namePriceChange% Chg
No details on the bonds available.

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

With a further increase in coronavirus cases in India, do you think the impact on the market will be significant?

With a further increase in coronavirus cases in India, do you think the impact on the market will be significant?

46 COMMENTS

Thank you for voting