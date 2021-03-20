Matthew Stafford not Hollywood, but Rams love his lead

He conducted his first video conference in Los Angeles wearing a black baseball cap as he sat in front of a white background.

He rarely smiled. He rarely raised his voice. He looked like he needed a shave.

Meet Hollywood’s new quarterback, more of the morning scorer than the morning idol, a solid solid known as Matthew Stafford.

I’m just a gamer trying to do my thing, he says.

His thing is to be the new Rams frontman after being acquired last month from the Detroit Lions in a famous trade that fired Jared Goff and three high draft picks.

His thing is not to be the new Rams star.

He’s an extra backdrop of center stage work. He’s a lineman in quarterback gear. Listening to his low-key performance and witnessing his lack of flash, he’s essentially his high school pal Clayton Kershaw in headphones and pads.

You are attentive; I’m not a Hollywood celebrity type, he said. Look, I’m going to focus on football when I’m here; if i meet someone cool i will let you know.

Hes so, well, Detroit. When asked about moving here with his wife and four children, he admitted having to sidestep the illusion held by many Midwestern transplants that everyone here lives on the ocean.

My little girls don’t really know what’s going on, so we had to cheat on them and tell them they were going to the beach, he said. Not really the beach, but it’s closer to the beach than we’ve been in the past so they’re excited about it.

For the writers of the headlines, hell is boring. For gossip websites, hell is invisible.

For the Rams, hell is perfect.

They don’t need a star. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are their twinkling stars. They don’t need a spokesperson. Sean McVay is their bubbling spokesperson.

What they need is a solid cornerstone with the tenacity and intelligence to guide their attack when the stakes are highest. They need a rock unresponsive to pressure, ignorant of the elements and ready for anything.

It wasn’t always Jared Goff. It’s absolutely Matthew Stafford, who hasn’t won a playoff game in a dozen years with the Lions and yet had such an impact there, his highlights filled a nine-minute farewell video. .

He’s a great competitor, plays the position with elite level endurance, sees the pitch well … great movement in the pocket, can make all those throws, said McVay, who then got to the good part. He has a great way of getting to know himself, where you can feel he has great quiet confidence but a humility that is refreshing. I think his teammates are going to really like him.

What’s not to like?

Stafford is performing well under pressure, with 31 comebacks in the fourth quarter, including an NFL record eight of those heroes in the 2016 season. Unsurprisingly, he credited those rebounds to his teammates.

He knows the situation and I think I have a lot of confidence as a team that whatever the situation we can go out and make it happen, he said.

It also works well in pain. Despite being constantly hammered behind terrible offensive lines in Detroit, in a memorable streak, Stafford made 136 straight starts, playing sick, playing injured, playing with anything all the time. Once again, he gave these teammates all the credit.

Matthew Stafford will wear a different uniform for the first time in his career. (Jeff Lewis / LA Rams / Los Angeles Rams)

I just walked through that locker room on the Monday after games and I see guys fighting and I know they are going to be there on Sunday, he said. If they’re going to be there, I really want them to know I’m going to be there too.

Stafford appears to be that rare quarterback who snuggles up around his comrades, not the other way around, an admirable trait that nonetheless leads to his two biggest challenges as an Aries.

First, no matter how hard he tries to distract, the weight of the immediate Super Bowl expectations is clearly on his shoulders, and that’s a first. How is he going to handle this?

Sometimes feeling pressure is a positive thing, he said. I like this. I want to play in these big games and in these big moments so, for me, it is an opportunity more than anything.

We’ll see. Also learn about the adaptability of Veterans in the wake of potential pandemic restrictions that could force them to learn a new system and new teammates through Zoom. Few quarterbacks benefit more from personal interactions than Stafford, whose comfort of working in the trenches can suddenly be less of a blessing than a curse.

To be honest with you, I have a lot to do, trying to learn this attack and learn the team, he admitted, adding later, probably with limited in-person style, if any, in person, this is going to be a challenge for me. . I’m going to do whatever I can to make sure I’m face to face with these guys if I can.

Heres guessing whatever communication issues arise, hell is pushing its way through them. It seems like a walking cliché, but in the most wonderful sense of the word. Stafford claims, and has shown, to do whatever it takes.

Once the ball is broken, do whatever you can to help the team win, the most recent unlikely Hollywood frontman has said. If it’s running, throwing, whatever needs to be done, I’m happy to do it. I want to go out and lead by example if I can.

Now if Aries can just acquire a deep threat to follow him.