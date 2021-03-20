Horoscope for Saturday, March 20, 2021

Lunar alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are empowered for the next four weeks because the sun is in your sign. (This only happens once a year.) This will restore, replenish and recharge your batteries for the next 12 months! You will also have a strong need to express yourself, which you will!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your personal year ends; however, your New Year will not begin until your birthday. Therefore, use the next four weeks to set goals for what you want for the new year ahead. Goals make decision-making easier and give you a sense of purpose and structure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be more popular over the next four weeks! You will definitely benefit from working and cooperating with others. Strive to establish who you are with your friends. Also, this window of time is excellent for setting goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Over the next four weeks, bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will admire you more than usual. (Its smoke and its mirrors.) With this blessing, obviously, it’s the best window of the year to go get what you want. Demand the advantage!

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The next four weeks are powerful for you as the sun will be in your fire sign, which will support all of your activities. In particular, you will want to travel, explore new ideas, study, and take advantage of opportunities in publishing, media, medicine, and law.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

You will focus on taxes, debts, shared property, and insurance matters over the next four weeks. (This can include estates and inheritances.) Attach details as decisions and activities in these areas will benefit you in this window of time. Do it.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Because the sun is in front of your sign for the next four weeks, you will need more sleep. (Go to bed.) However, this polarization will also give you a chance to view your closest relationships with more objectivity, which means you can see how to improve your relationships with others.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It will be easier to be productive over the next four weeks because at the end of the day you want to work smart. You want to organize yourself better in all aspects of your life, including your health. (Probably your relationship with your pet too.) Yes, you want it all!

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Lucky you! The next four weeks are fun, upbeat, playful and romantic. It is an ideal window for a vacation; however, most of you cannot travel. Nonetheless, you can explore the arts and travel online and enrich your life in exciting ways.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Home, family and your privacy will be your primary focus over the next four weeks. In fact, many of you will be more involved with a parent than usual. You will be happy to cocoon at home and relax in familiar surroundings. It will rejuvenate you!

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your daily rhythm is going to accelerate over the next four weeks without a doubt. Short trips, runs, dates as well as increased reading, writing and studying will give you a busy schedule. You will also be eager to enlighten others with your ideas. Oh yes, come on, come on, come on!

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Financial matters are your main concern over the next four weeks. You will think more than usual about your income, your cash flow, your assets and your possessions. You might want to think more about how to take care of what you own. Good product!

If your birthday is today

Director Spike Lee (1957) shares your birthday. You are warm and caring. You are also creative and need variety in your daily routine. Because you are entering a new cycle, it means it’s time to set goals to figure out what you want for yourself in the next few years. Be confident and physically energetic for what you want. Do it!