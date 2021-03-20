Search | Culture & Leisure

It might feel like spring is already here with the warm weather and our clocks ‘gushing’ forward, but Saturday is the actual start of spring with the March equinox. According to In-The-Sky.org, the March equinox marks the first day of spring for anyone living in the northern hemisphere and the first day of fall for anyone living in the southern hemisphere.
In addition, the day of the equinox, everywhere on our planet has almost exactly 12 hours of day and night, as the suns annually cross the celestial equator. The word equinox is derived from the Latin words aequus (equal) and nox (night).
In addition, the equinoxes occur due to the axis of rotation of the Earth, its polar axis is tilted at an angle of 23.5 degrees. The direction of the Earth’s axis of rotation remains fixed in space as it spins around the sun, while the line of sight from Earth to the sun moves through the constellations of the zodiac. As a result, sometimes the north pole of the Earth is tilted towards the sun (in June), and sometimes it is tilted (in December). This gives rise to the seasons of the Earth.
At the intermediate points between the solstices, the sun is directly above the Earth’s equator around March 21 and September 23. In March, the sun moves north across the equator, and in September, it moves south.
In any year that is not a leap year, the equinoxes occur about five hours and 48 minutes just under a quarter of a day later from year to year. This is why the seasons would drift later in the year if an extra day was not inserted every four years on February 29. Also at the March equinox, the sun has almost exactly zero right ascension.
If you go to In-The-Sky.org and click on the March equinox, they have the live progression of the equinox including right ascension and declination of the sun and a countdown to the equinox.
Then, on Sunday, the moon will be in the first quarter. Its name is misleading because even though it is called that, half of the moon is illuminated. If you remember the previous Look Ups, the moon is in its growing phase. This is when he increases in size. Then it becomes the waxing Gibbous moon after the first quarter but before its full.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share an email to [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.
