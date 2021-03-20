Entertainment
5 feminist fathers who are changing stereotypes in Bollywood movies
Feminism is a recurring topic in the world today. It has won and will continue to gain much more prominence in times to come as women are more respected and seen as there is nothing they cannot do if they think about it. On that note, here is a list of 5 of the coolest daddy characters from Bollywood movies that stole our hearts with their feminist take on life.
Mahavir Singh Phogat – Dangal
The film broke all records for a reason. A strong script and the need to encourage women in all fields was a powerful representation. Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat who was determined to make his daughter world class wrestlers. He didn’t let people dictate how women can’t be wrestlers. Making bold decisions in a Hariyanvi community teeming with stereotypes, he has given direction and destination to his and his daughter’s dreams and it shows his open-mindedness.
Champak Bansal – Middle Angrezi
Angrezi Medium was a heartwarming vision of a father-daughter relationship. One of Irrfan’s best before the veteran actor bade us farewell, the unconditional love between a father and daughter was beautifully portrayed in the film. Irrfan played the role of a good salesperson who struggles to make ends meet just so that he can fulfill his daughter’s dream of going abroad to further her education. The character of the girl was played by Radhika Madan. Irrfan was the perfect example of how a loving father went out of his way to pay his daughter’s school fees abroad, never complaining but simply supporting his daughter’s ambitions.
Narottam Mishra – Bareilly Ki Barfi
When an ace actor like Pankaj Tripathi dons a character, there is nothing but perfection that you see on the big screen. Bareilly Ki Barfi has been both critical and commercial success. He had Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Kriti’s father. Kriti played the role of Bitti who was her father’s biggest weakness and the consequent cheerleader. Living in a small town has its drawbacks, but Bitty’s dad gives her the wings to fly. He teaches her not to apologize in life and to always have an opinion. The Bollywood story where they portray her father is most ecstatic of all when her daughter gets a job. It was one of the most beautiful scenes ever.
Sachin Sandhu in Thappad
Kumud Mishra played the role of Sachin Sandhu – the father of Taapsee Pannu in the movie Thappad. It was utterly commendable when Taapsee is told by the lady of the house that she has to adjust and compromise as a wife – even when she gets slapped by her husband as a result of his anger. – it’s his father who sets foot. He stands beside his daughter like a solid stone. He supports her when she decides to leave her marriage just as she conceived. He breaks all kinds of patriarchal stereotypes with his caring nature where he even tells his son to behave with his girlfriend properly and with respect. His role as a supportive father who always supports his children regardless of their gender was truly inspiring.
Anup Saxena – Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
This film was filled with very impressive performances. Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead and Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of his father were beautifully interpreted throughout the film. Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Anup Saxena – a very loving father to his daughter who is always there to support her in whatever she dreams of. He goes against societal norms and encourages his daughter who wants to be a pilot. His open-mindedness and unconditional love and support for his daughter without letting her gender make a big difference was truly endearing.
