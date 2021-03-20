Lee Isaac Chung on Minari and the Pursuit of a Mad Dream

For writer-director Lee Isaac Chung, the most important review of Threatening, his acclaimed portrayal of a migrating Korean-American family, is yet to come. Despite six Oscar nominations this week, including for Best Picture and Best Director, there is recognition he continues to patiently await. This is the verdict of his seven-year-old daughter. “I made this film for [her to watch] in many years, ”he says.

Threatening may be a sort of film-based time capsule, but its contents reveal little about the era in which it was made. Instead, it’s an intimate, beautifully told version of Chung’s youth and his thoughts on growing up on an Arkansas farm in the 1980s. What if he points out that his film must be considered a work of fiction, it borrows a lot from episodes in his own family history, such as their integration into a small town in the Ozarks, the arrival of his grandmother from South Korea and that of his dad. tireless efforts to cultivate both the land and personal independence.

Like all the best autobiographies, Threatening succeeds in extracting the life of its author to reveal universal experiences. A US-born boy (Bafta nominee Alan Kim) struggles to find common ground with an extravagant grandmother (effervescent, Oscar nominee Youn Yuh-jung), while father (Steven Yeun, also Oscar nominee) goes through hell trying to develop a 50-acre “Garden of Eden” for his wife and children. These intersecting plots might have come from Chung’s specific individual memories, but they also exemplify widely recognizable family dynamics and concerns. And at a time when most people are either locked indoors with their families or thrown adrift, it may not be surprising that a film focusing on domestic issues has garnered more attention. than what you would expect from a small budget drama.

Alan Kim, Steven Yeun, Noel Cho and Yeri Han in a scene from ‘Minari’



“I had this feeling of wanting to get closer to my family who animated me with this project,” Chung tells me about Zoom. “And with this pandemic and with the way society has become polarized over the past few years, maybe what resonates is this feeling of wanting to connect. Maybe we are starting to see past very strict ideologies and get back to the essence of what it means to be alive in relationships.

I wonder, given Chung’s perspective on Threatening as a “family story,” which it does with the many opinion pieces that have sought to promote it as a national tale, and as a thought-provoking meditation on American dreams and immigration, some of them triggered by the largely Korean language Threatening be qualified as a “foreign” film.

“I didn’t intend to make a film that tries to express my identity or portray Asian Americans, [or one] it gives a political position in the traditional sense of the blue state versus the red state, ”he says. “I wanted to dig into this human story behind what I experienced, and all thoughts about America, the environment, ecology, religion were just textural elements in the story. I wanted to escape today’s talk and think about what lasts.

Chung’s desire to produce a work that could last was in part informed by his being a “sucker for old-fashioned stories” (he cites Willa Cather and Flannery O’Connor as influences) who address the existential and timeless question of what it means to be human and to love others. But he was also motivated by a realization that Threatening could be his last chance to make a personal movie.

‘Munyurangabo’ was Lee Isaac Chung’s feature debut in 2007 © Alamy



I thought, since it’s personal and since I didn’t know if it was going to be done, I’m just going to write it as I want

His first feature film in 2007, Munyurangabo, on the fallout from the Rwandan genocide, was hailed in Cannes as a “masterpiece”, but this first success did not lead to lasting success. Chung made three more films over the next 10 years, but none had a big impact and he spent much of that time unsuccessfully and anxiously “trying to talk about big ideas.” Three years ago, he was about to retire from filmmaking and become a full-time speaker (he graduated from Yale). So what prompted him to give it one last chance?

“When I thought about giving up, I was very upset that the films I made were the ones my daughter could see in the future and would represent what was very personal to me. I wanted to try to make a new movie [that portrayed] the journey of a father who really wants to show that he loves his family. And I thought, like it’s personal and like I didn’t know if it was going to be done, I’m just going to write it the way I want to.

Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter at the Golden Globes in February © NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



I wonder if this feeling of freedom ever faltered under the pressure of having to meet expectations – his own and those of his supporters – once the project got started in earnest, especially after having become so discouraged in his career. . “There was an important moment in April 2019 when I thought the funding had failed. To me it was almost like this barn burning, ”he says, referring to a heartbreaking scene in the film in which the fruits (or rather the vegetables) from the father’s labor are cremated. “But there was that very emotional and liberating moment where I felt grateful for everything I had with my wife and daughter and I thought ‘I don’t really need this.’ And that honestly anchored me all the time. I felt I was moving away from this survivalist instinct of trying to make movies to be successful and prove myself.

Chung suddenly pauses. “I feel like I’m talking to you as a therapist!” he exclaims with a self-deprecating laugh that comes up frequently throughout our call. Taking the role now assigned to me, I pass the conversation to his father. I ask how the latter reacted to seeing a sometimes unflattering version of himself dissected in the media.

“My father was slightly offended [by some reviews]. I often fear with this film that people will think that my father is like Jacob [the father], and I feel bad for him because he’s a great man, ”says Chung. “I actually put a lot of myself into this character. . . All of his angst and the way he wants to be individual are things I struggled with when chasing my own crazy dream of filmmaking. But in doing so, I felt like I got a better understanding of my father and what motivated him.

Alan Kim and Youn Yuh-jung in ‘Minari’ © A24



Although he may be more able to relate to his father today, Chung recognizes, both in conversation and in Threatening itself, the tension created by the cultural divide between immigrants and their US-born children and grandchildren, who often avoid elements of their heritage in an attempt to assimilate.

I ask him if he thinks these tensions will continue to affect his daughter’s generation. “My sister’s children constantly ask [the past]. They don’t feel the same burdens that we felt, and that’s largely because our parents and the previous generation did a lot of work to help us have a place in this country, ”says Chung. “I wonder what things will be like for my daughter; she seems so comfortable growing up with an international identity.

One thing can be said with certainty about her not-too-distant future: there is a wonderful movie waiting for her.

