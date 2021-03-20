Bollywood and Nollywood: the story of intercultural love

Regarding romcoms, Namaste Wahala has the typical elements: a boy meets a girl, they fall in love, they face a test of their devotion, then everything works out in the end.

But Namaste Wahala is also a love story between two billion dollar film industries from separate continents: Nollywood and Bollywood.

I grew up in an Indian family in Nigeria. I am perfectly placed to tell this story of these two cultures, says Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. The director, producer and actress’ debut feature tells the love story of Didi, a woman from Nigeria, and Raj, from India.

When their families find out, the duo, played by Ini Dima Okojie and Ruslaan Mumtaz, are forced to deal with misunderstandings, cultural differences and critical future in-laws.

In the movie there is a lot of magic, romance and cheesy but also a lot of real topics that we touch on. There are deep-rooted issues that arise, Ahuja says.

But that’s not all serious: Netflix’s release takes a humorous and festive look at the cultures of India and Nigeria – and reveals many common preferences and traditions, especially for luxury weddings.

Family prejudices are above all.

Didis’ parents don’t want her to marry an Indian, and the Rajs family don’t want him to marry a Nigerian who reflects reality in many ways.

Most Nigerians and Indians look for a mate in their culture.

In India, people generally marry within the same caste and social class. In Nigeria, too, nationality, ethnicity and religion count in choosing a life partner. And in both cultures, the opinion of the family matters a lot to whom you choose.

This is slowly changing, however, especially with the increased mixing of cultures.

Nigeria and India were once British colonies, and Indian families have been based in Nigeria for generations, including the Ahujas family. Some 50,000 Indians live in Nigeria, according to the Indian diplomatic mission. Many remain in their community, although love stories similar to Didi and Rajs do occur, Ahuja says.

Differences or similarities?

Namaste Wahala, which roughly translates to Hello Trouble, turns the differences between the two cultures into comedy. But in fact, the differences are the biggest similarities, says Ahuja.

Both cultures share a love of food, fashion and music. Family and respect for the older generation are very important in both cases. And both cultures love big holidays.

Indian weddings, in particular, are known as lavish celebrations that can last for several days. Often hundreds of guests are invited even though the bride and groom don’t know many.

Nigerian weddings are also big and glamorous. It’s a very essential part of the culture, says Sandra Adewale, wedding planner in Lagos. We believe in everyone coming to share the joy. People sometimes show up even if they are not invited. You can have 1,000 people at your wedding that you weren’t even planning on.

Ahuja says she created the film for Nigerian audiences.

Nigeria grew up on a Bollywood diet, she says. Indian movies and TV shows are dubbed for Nigerian TV and in theaters.

Ahuja said he wanted to make a film that Nigerians could relate to, but with a Bollywood feel. This is why this film is getting so much buzz. Because Nigerians love and relate to both cultures.

Thanks to Netflix, the film is now gaining worldwide attention.

Wouldn’t surprise me if Namaste Wahala ends up being one of Netflix’s biggest movie releases, one watcher wrote on Twitter. Bollywood and Nollywood have huge film industries, both from cultures obsessed with marriage and both have massive populations both in the country and in the Diaspora.

Ahuja hadn’t expected the film to generate such interest around the world and says she feels deeply touched. A lot of people have written to me and said, I feel seen, she said.

All over the world, the issue of intercultural love and the difficulties that accompany it seem to have an appeal not only in India and Nigeria. They are so excited to see such a diverse love story on the world’s biggest movie platform, Ahuja says. dpa / Gioia Forster and Anne-Sophie Galli