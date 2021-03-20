Delayed “ True Lies ” restart at CBS





The network is launching the update of the 1994 film to give producers more time to develop it.

CBS takes longer with a True lies to restart. The network launched the pilot cycle in order to give producers, including James Cameron, who wrote and directed the 1994 film it is based on, more time to work on it. Sources say Hollywood journalist that the goal is to film the pilot over the summer. CBS handed over a pilot order to the project in February, with Burn notice creator Matt Nix focused on writing the pilot, which is from Disney’s 20th Television. McG, who has been attached to previous efforts to reboot the film, is set to direct. Sources point out that CBS is still thrilled to have the property, and the off-cycle move is supposed to give the team more time behind. No one has been chosen for the pilot yet. The potential series would follow the same premise as the film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. A suburban housewife is shocked to discover that her ordinary husband, a computer consultant, is truly a skilled international spy. She is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she is recruited to work alongside her to save the world as they attempt to revitalize their passionless marriage. Fox has developed a True lies series in 2017, with ArrowMarc Guggenheim focused on adapting the film. Two years later, McG hinted that a series was in the works at Disney +, but that never happened. Sale to CBS is rare outside of the Disney Umbrella for 20th TV It is likely that the studio, now overseen by Karey Burke, will considerTrue liesbe off-brand for its core platforms and sought out a source of revenue from a network like CBS. Nix, McG and Cameron are executive producers with Mary Viola, president of McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision, and RaeSanchini of Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment.







