Entertainment
Nick Jonas’ first meeting with Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra was awkward for THIS reason
Nick Jonas’ first meeting with wife Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra was unconventional. Here is what happened.
After Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra started dating, the singer’s first visit to India was exciting with lots of media and fanfare. What’s interesting is that it also marked Nick’s first meeting with Priyanka’s family in India. Priyanka decided to do it. keeping Nick’s visit unplanned and so the first time he interacted with his mother Madhu Chopra it was kind of awkward, the singer argues that it’s funny to think he was meeting his future mother-in-law then.
Recalling his first meeting with stepmother Madhu Chopra, Nick Jonas spoke to Captial FM during the promotion of his album Spaceman. The singer revealed that he entered Madhu Chopra while watching a police show when he unexpectedly showed up at their Mumbai residence. Speaking of her first meeting, Nick called her “funny and weird”.
In her recently published unfinished memoir, Priyanka Chopra goes into a little more detail on Nick’s first meeting with his mother by revealing that it was at 1 a.m. Speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival this year, while talking about her book, Priyanka also recounted the incident of Nick’s first meeting with his mother. She said, “My mom was so shocked! It was 1 p.m., she’s wearing a babydoll and we won’t forget that because it was weird for me too. You bring a guy home, it was a little strange, and she jumps out of bed terrified. “
As for Priyanka and Nick’s fairytale romance, the couple decided to tie the knot after just a few months. The couple married in 2018 in India. The wedding was a big deal with two ceremonies, a traditional Hindu wedding as well as a Catholic wedding.
The power couple have had a fairly fulfilling year, and despite the coronavirus pandemic interrupting work, the duo have managed to achieve some significant achievements. While Priyanka finished and released her Unfinished memoir, Nick worked on an incredible album called Spaceman which was released this month.
