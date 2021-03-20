Entertainment
Out of the past – Sidney Daily News
125 years ago
March 20, 1896
Frank Gutman of Botkins narrowly escaped a serious accident this afternoon. He was crossing the railroad tracks near Botkins station with a basket of eggs to be delivered to the expresseur on the one o’clock train. Trying to cross in front of the train, he was struck by it and rushed for a short distance. The train was not moving fast and he was not seriously injured. The eggs were all broken.
———
The entertainment offered by the Christian Endeavor Youth Society in the Presbyterian Church last night drew a lot of people. The hallmark of entertainment was an art gallery in which a large number of paintings were depicted in burlesque. A musical program was presented by Mrs. Charles Benjamin, Miss Edna Betts, CB Orbison and Smith Betts. The company made about $ 15 on entertainment.
100 years ago
March 20, 1921
The town of Sidney was visited by one of the most disastrous fires in recent years at 1 a.m. on Monday morning, when the northwest corner of the plaza was heavily damaged by the flames. The loss was estimated to be between $ 175,000 and $ 200,000. The building, one of the oldest in town, was occupied by the Christians Drug pharmacy and the Kraft shoe store on the first floor, the Sidney Telephone Company on the second floor, and the Red Men’s Room on the third floor. The biggest loss has been suffered by the phone company with an outlook that it will take three to six weeks before service can be restored.
———
Following an investigation by State Enforcement League officials into the city’s alleged sale of hard cider, several local merchants informally surrendered to Mayor Forsythe this afternoon. No charger was preferred because there was no violation of the cited law.
75 years ago
March 20, 1946
Conservatives from seven counties in this neighborhood joined with representatives of the U.S. Employment Service for the region, state and district yesterday to discuss labor, market conditions and trends for the upcoming season. canning.
———
The state’s largest state guard company – Sidney’s Company K – was inspected by the federal government last night at the local armory, with the inspection performed by U.S. Army Captain Ira D. Travis and its staff. With an enrollment of 85, the local company is the largest in the state today. Clyde Millhoff is captain; Arthur Tremain, first lieutenant; Merton Maxwell, Second Lieutenant.
———
“Sidney – Your Town and My Town” was the title of the talk given by Mayor WW Wheeler when he spoke at the Sidney Kiwanis club meeting yesterday at noon. Among the various projects in the planning phase according to the mayor, we can mention: the water softener plant; incinerator and wastewater treatment plant.
50 years ago
March 20, 1971
Linda K. Counts was named Botkins High School Outstanding Oldest and Teen of the Month for March by the Sidney Optimist Club.
Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward V. Count, 307 East South Street, Botkins, Linda has the highest possible grade point average of 4. And is considered a top student.
———
Mrs. Earl Jacoby gave devotions for the Shelby County Extension Homemaker Council March meeting.
The new officers for the years 1971-72 are Mrs. James Mescher, president; Ms. Lowell Watkins, Vice-President; Ms. Noel Lattimer, secretary-treasurer; Ms. Earle Staley, Assistant Secretary-Treasurer; Ms. Tom Voress, journalist; and Ms. Raymond Putnam, Advisory Board.
25 years ago
March 20, 1996
Coach Maggie Williams has shared more details on the thrilling victory over Cincinnati McAuley by his Lady Jackets. The score was 49-47. His daughters are district champions. The McAuley team was led by 6’2 ”Amanda Welter. The Jackets made it an all-field game, tiring Weller and his teammates. The strategy worked.
———
Wilma Arnett’s family members are relived of the charges recently laid for the death of a family member. His body was found along the Dingman-Slagle Road in May 1994. His brother Luther Hensley was in court during the arraignments. “There are a lot of people still quite hurt by this,” he said. Wilma’s mother, Hazel Cornett, was unable to attend the court hearing, but said, “I’ve always had my suspicions about them.” Ms Arnett was a drug informant at the time she was killed.
