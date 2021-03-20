Bollywood star Alia Bhatt urges everyone in Maharashtra to stay safe as COVID-19 cases rise





Alia bhatt

Image Credit: PTI

Alia Bhatt, who has previously had close contact with the coronavirus, has launched a public appeal on social media for Maharashtra residents to follow safety measures as Indian state faces surge in COVID- 19. Bhatts’ appeal through his Instagram stories comes as Maharashtra grapples with a spike in cases on Thursday, registering 25,883 new cases per day, which is the highest daily count in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. The highest number last year in the state, home to the city of Mumbai and the Bollywood film industry, was 24,886 in September. The Bollywood actress has already had a close encounter with the virus with her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. On the same day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is the director of the film Bhatts Gangubai Kathiawadi was also reported to have tested positive. Following the two incidents, the actress went into isolation until her PCR test turned negative. Earlier, Kapoors’ mother, actress Neetu Singh Kapoor, also faced her battle with the virus. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh Kapoor broke up together

Image Credit: ANI

As talks about a second wave in India set in, Bollywood has struggled with a spike in positive COVID cases as well as with such actors as Manoj Bajpayee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Siddhant Chaturvedi, also confirming they had the coronavirus last week. Tara Sutaria, who also reportedly tested positive, released a statement on social media saying her results were negative. In recent months, other Bollywood actors who have battled the virus include Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, stepdaughter Aishwarya Rai, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. Last year, award-winning singer SP Balasubramanyam died of complications from COVID-19. Dharmendra

Image Credit: IANS

The recent increase in the number also encouraged veteran star Dharmendra to also take to Twitter on March 19 to remind people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, after Maharashtra recorded a new high in cases of COVID-19 the day before. Among the other celebrities who tweeted of concerns was film producer Ronnie Screwvala. Don’t let go of your guard and your mask. Cases of COVID are increasing alarmingly. Be sensitive and sane! # COVID-19, he also tweeted. Meanwhile, Bhatt, who came out last week, has been busy promoting her upcoming film projects, which include Ayan Mukerji Brahmastra’s fantasy drama, which stars her beau Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Along with Gangubai Kathiawadi, she also has SS Rajamoulis RRR in preparation.

