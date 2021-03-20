Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing in Hollywood storefront; local news crew among 5 injured





A suspected DUI driver was arrested on Friday after crashing into a Hollywood Boulevard storefront, injuring several people, including members of a local news team, officials said. Several people were struck by a vehicle along Hollywood Boulevard on March 19, 2021, according to Los Angeles firefighters. (KTLA) The accident was reported around 3:05 p.m. at 6818 Hollywood Blvd., near the Hollywood and Highland complex, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The SUV crashed into a glass window, hitting several pedestrians, firefighters said in an alert. Five patients were taken to a local trauma center, four of whom were described as being in serious to critical condition, firefighters said. An additional person refused to be transported. All of the victims were ultimately described as being in stable condition. The driver was weakened and headed in the wrong direction when the SUV hit the curb and crashed into the Hollywood Market liquor store, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Brian Wendling said. He says he fell asleep, ran off the road the wrong way and hit a crowd of people, the captain said. Video shows the unidentified driver loaded into an ambulance after speaking to police at the scene. He was taken into police custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, LAPD officials tweeted on Friday evening. Fox 11 reporter Hal Eisner and a photographer were in the area reporting on the reopening of the El Capitan Theater and were injured in the crash, The Associated Press reported. In a tweetLAPD chief Michel Moore said the victims also included two tourists from Washington, one of whom had broken ribs and a broken leg. The other was left with moderate injuries, including lacerations and abrasions, the chief said. It could have been any of us, Hollywood Ambassador Gregg Donovan said at the scene. You never know here on Hollywood Boulevard. I mean, out of the blue, just like that. I couldn’t believe it, I was in shock. Glass and other debris from the crash impact were strewn on the sidewalk and the road, video of the scene showed. Hours after the crash, the SUV remained on the sidewalk while authorities investigate. This incident indicates that DUI continues to threaten our safety. Update on the victims: 2 tourists from Washington. One has serious injuries with broken ribs, a broken leg. The other has moderate injuries with lacerations and abrasions. All victims are listed as stable at this point. https://t.co/93U5SU6Fqf – Chef Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) March 20, 2021 our @FOXLA The crew were among the injured in this accident in Hollywood today near Hollywood and the Highlands … we are a new FAMILY in this town … saying a big prayer for our team and the others injured in this accident … – Pete Wilgoren (@WILGOREN) March 19, 2021



