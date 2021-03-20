DJ Q&A | Culture & Leisure

DANCE + DIGITAL + A DJ PARTY MERGE: MEGAN KURASHIGE RAWDANCE COORDINATOR SHARES ON CREATING PERFORMANCE IN CHALLENGING TIMES. A high school graduate from Aragon, Megan Kurashiges loves dance, brought her to the San Francisco Conservatory of Dance and to the world of choreography, directing and teaching.
DJ: Did you graduate from Aragon high school?
MK: I moved to San Mateo with my family when I was a teenager and started attending Aragon High School in the middle of my freshman year. We moved from Orange County and I remember finding our new post-war neighborhood very beautiful. When we moved in our neighbors were mostly people who had lived there since the houses were built in the 1940s. It was a quiet, slow neighborhood and my sister and I loved that we could walk up to the downtown library. Our parents still live there and during the pandemic we spent some quality time in their backyards.
DJ: When did you start to connect with the dance world?
MK: I started taking ballet lessons when I was 5 because a friend of mine was attending. Over the years, I fell in love with it and followed a fairly traditional ballet trajectory. When I graduated from high school I joined a regional ballet company, but they folded a few years after I joined and I came home to attend the San Francisco Conservatory of Dance. It has totally changed my life. It introduced me to the world of contemporary dance and made me discover a passion for choreography, staging and teaching. With encouragement from the Conservatory, my sister Shannon and I created our own dance company, Sharp & Fine, and we have been collaborating together ever since.
DJ: How is RAWdance different from other dance companies?
MK: I started working for RAWdance in 2017. RAWdance is an award-winning contemporary dance company known for transforming theaters and public spaces through a mix of performance, curation and collaboration. Our three Artistic Co-Directors Ryan T. Smith, Wendy Rein and Katerina Wong are incredible and adventurous artists and also true community builders who do so much to support other artists in the field. Their constant focus on creating opportunities for diverse creators and nurturing a diverse audience is inspiring, especially in these difficult times.
DJ: What is your role in the company?
MK: I am the coordinator and co-curator of the RAWdances CONCEPT series. The CONCEPT series is an informal and intimate contemporary dance show that typically features paid semester performances by RAWdance and five guest choreographers at the Green Room at the San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center. Last August, we put the series online and presented a program of short dance films made during the shelter there. We’re excited to present a second digital edition of the series featuring films from RAWdance and five new guest choreographers on March 26.
DJ: What are the challenges for dancers when performing for a film or digital format rather than in front of an audience?
MK: To create dance for the cinema, the choreographers face different challenges than those accompanying the performances in person. There are different visual considerations and a whole world of film-specific skills, like editing, that force artists to make different choices than they might make if they were creating for an audience in a theater. However, I think dancers and choreographers (and, at least with our CONCEPT series artists, they are often both!) Always strive to communicate ideas and feelings to an audience and that effort remains the same. , whether they work with a digital or in-person. I’m really excited that the digital version of the CONCEPT series gives more artists a platform to share their cinematic work.
DJ: RAWdance has an event coming up on March 26th. How did it go?
MK: The first digital edition of the CONCEPT series was very successful. We had over 200 listening households from 16 different states as well as overseas. We have decided to present a second digital edition on March 26. Audiences will tune in to Zoom to watch dance films from RAWdance and guest choreographers Erin Chih-Fang Yen, Call It Art, Gabriel Christian, Fullstop Dance and Claire Dean from AY / Dancers. Throughout the event, members of the public will have the opportunity to share their impressions and comments with the choreographers and after the films, everyone is invited to come together for a night of dancing with a DJ.
DJ: How can viewers participate?
MK: The CONCEPT: Digital Edition 2 series will be on Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m. PST on Zoom. It’s a paid event, with a suggested ticket price of $ 10 to $ 25. All profits will be shared equally among the participating guest artists. Viewers can get more information and purchase tickets through the link on the RAWdance site: https://rawdance.org/events/concept-series-digital-2. Would love to see people from San Mateo there!
Susan Cohn is a member of the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Circle and the American Theater Critics Association. She can be reached at [email protected]