Pooja Bhatt: Bollywood is obsessed with young people. We decide on a shelf life for women





It was after a long two-decade hiatus that Pooja Bhatt finally made her comeback as an actress and meanwhile, while she was busy behind the camera, she admits that the roles also dried up after a while or rather. an age group. Speaking of how roles are diminishing for women over a certain age in Bollywood, Bhatt says, “They do and I know why because there is a perception, were obsessed with young people. Were terrified of mortality, which is why when you look at the average fashion magazine, everyone is talking about a product to stop the passage of time. Its anti-aging and makes your stretch marks disappear. No one wants to accept the passage of time. The 49-year-old actor-filmmaker says it’s this limited perception of actresses that limits opportunities for them. Especially in Bollywood, I think we’ve decided on a lifespan for women, and when she hits a certain age we could give her a powerful and strong role, but it’s quite clear that her sexuality has to be completely hidden. You are not seen as a desirable creature or even talk about his desires because we don’t want to go. I don’t know why this makes us so uncomfortable. But it was fine with slightly older male hookers and having relationships with younger women, says Bhatt, whose last Bollywood release was Zakhm in 1998. Making the decision to be a part of the Netflix web series Bombay Begums was difficult, Bhatt admits, adding that she knows audiences remember her from her latest film. People expect you to be frozen in time and look the same. They remember this fiery young girl. But it was liberating to play my age and not worry about the passage of time, she continues. In addition, there was a director (Alankrita Shrivastava) who chose you for the same reason. My face has changed, the body has changed, there are fine lines around my eyes and it is so liberating for a woman and for an actor in this world where everything is passed over in silence. We see everything through a filter. Letting go of your defense is so liberating. And now Bhatt is open to more acting opportunities and doesn’t care if something is offered to her where she only has one scene. I would gladly and happy if that adds to the whole thing. I wasn’t looking to get revived and I think this is where life comes to you. When I was calm and open to life changing, I just presented myself with this magical opportunity and at that point you have to decide if you are brave enough to grab it. I jumped over it with all my heart and with great humility, she said. Adding words of praise for her director, Bhatt adds, Alankrita had a very unique look. What struck me is that she has woven this rich tapestry where everyone is there because they need to be there. There is not a single character that has been used for fun or has been wasted for fun.



