‘Coming 2 America’ star Eddie Murphy says his highest paying movies are the least fun to make

Eddie Murphy is one of the most successful comedians to ever take a stage. The old one Saturday Night Live star made a name for himself doing stand-up and sketch comedy, but quickly made the transition to the theater in roles on the big screen.

Movies such as Beverly Hills cop and Coming to America proved Murphy to be a bankable star, and he amassed a fortune of $ 200 million starring in major Hollywood movies that paid him generously.

However, as Murphy’s bank account steadily grew with each movie he shot, his happiness dwindled. Murphy recently admitted that while he was getting millions of dollars for each role, he was no longer getting any joy from the movies he was making and had to take a step back from the company.

Eddie Murphy made a ton of money making movies he didn’t like

Murphy opened up about his experiences as a Hollywood superstar during a recent interview with Drew barrymore.

I’ve had it all together for years and years and years, said Murphy. And then what happened with the movies is that they started giving you so much money for stuff that I ended up doing. You’re just like, Hey, you wanna give me that much money to do this? Okay.

Although Murphy gladly obliged him when he first found out how much the studios were willing to pay him for movies, he realized the personal cost of making those same movies later.

I’ve done a bunch of movies like this, and it’s forever, said Murphy. Long after the money’s been spent this shit movie is as always playing on a movie channel.

He took a break from acting to reconnect with himself

Realizing that his happiness was dwindling with each big payday, Murphy decided to take a break from acting.

I got to where I left off making movies, Murphy said. So I had to take a while, like around 2011 I think it was, I stopped for eight years. I just stopped making films.

While away from the big screen, Murphy managed to reconnect with himself and remember what made him happy.

And that’s where I had a really really quiet time and refocused where if I’m going to do something, I want to do it because I want to do it, and all that, Murphy said. And I put everything back together that way.

‘Coming 2 America’ star refuses to make movies just for money

Murphys’ lack of desire to make films just for payment made him more selective in his roles. This is a big reason why Coming 2 America, the sequel to his 1988 classic Coming to America took so long to develop.

That’s why the script took so long, says Murphy TODAY. It took four years because the script just wasn’t right. Same thing with Beverly Hills cop, they tried to get a Beverly Hills cop together for 10 years. But the script must be correct.

At this point in his career, Murphy refuses to make movies he doesn’t like.

I told you guys, I don’t make money anymore, I don’t make movies anymore, it’s like, Oh, he clearly made that movie for a check. I don’t do any of that. Only when it’s true. And it took four years for that thing to be right.

Coming 2 America can be streamed now on Amazon Prime Video.